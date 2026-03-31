INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Alison Conley's avatar
Alison Conley
8h

Hedley, I’ve been taking a closer look at the relationship between fiat currency, venture capital and how this likely was a significant influence in Pharma’s decision to restructure and outsource manufacturing and development in the form of contract manufacturers and biotech.

As everyone knows the US got off the gold standard in 1971 which essentially means the financial market in the US could print dollars from thin air. As a result this created a massive expansion of VCs in biotech. When you take a currency off of a metal such as gold you can blow bubbles into the economy.

This all looks great from the get go because lots of economic activity is generated but in the end your simply throwing money around and the bubble eventually pops. Covid was likely used as an economic tool to defer the bubble from bursting.

It seems like we need to get back on a gold standard it would mean less economic booms and busts but more level economic stability.

By the way, I do think there is value in a pharmaceutical industry. I just think we need one that develops drugs without compromising safety. Thank goodness we have antibiotics for example as they have saved so many lives.

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1 reply by Hedley Rees
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
8h

Drugs are NOT medicines. They are toxic poisons as the product inserts fully bear out.

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