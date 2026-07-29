INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Luise Pearson-Bernoth's avatar
Luise Pearson-Bernoth
1d

Hedley, it seems to me that prior to say 2020, the regulatory system was doing it's job and then it just went to pieces. Why do you believe it started there, this lack of care? Given the various Democracy's complete lack of follow up on dangerous batches, that killed and maimed people, why do you believe there is no malfeasance intended? I have read your articles and I understand it was once a robust system, with checks and fines etc. Please give me a reason it has changed, other than it was meant to perhaps? I would love to know. Thanks for the past info.

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John McCarthy's avatar
John McCarthy
4h

"Keep on keeping on!"

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