Since I started writing Inside Pharma in January 2021, my aim has been the same: to name the structural failures in how this industry outsources, governs, and manufactures — and to do it without flinching. That hasn’t changed. But how I’m doing it is about to.

Starting this coming Friday, I’m pausing new issues of Inside Pharma. The archive isn’t going anywhere — everything I’ve published here stays live and searchable, and I’d encourage you to keep dipping into it. But I won’t be publishing new pieces under this title going forward.

Instead, I’m putting that energy into Pathway to Prescriptions, where I’ve been writing about how drugs actually get from a lab bench to a prescription pad — and, increasingly, where that pathway breaks down. It’s the same unwillingness to look away from structural malfeasance that you’ve come to expect from me here, but built on a platform designed to grow with the work: regular free explainers for anyone who wants to understand how this industry really functions, plus a deeper paid layer for the governance, regulatory, and supply-chain analysis that Inside Pharma has always specialized in.

If you’ve been reading Inside Pharma for the reform angle — the sponsor-investigator accountability pieces, the CMC and outsourcing critiques, the “why did this fail” post-mortems — that’s exactly what’s moving over. I didn’t want to just stop; I wanted to build somewhere better for it.

One clarifying note as I make this move: my critique of this industry has always been about governance, incentives, and process failures — not about rejecting the underlying science and engineering. If you've been reading Inside Pharma expecting that critique to extend to bioweapon theories about the Covid vaccines, Pathway to Prescriptions won't be the place for that. My work there stays grounded in the regulatory record and the evidence, and I'd rather say that plainly now than have anyone feel misled later.

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Thank you for reading, replying, and arguing with me over these issues. I built a career on saying the uncomfortable structural things out loud, and you were the ones who showed up for that. I hope you’ll come with me to the next chapter of it.

— Hedley

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