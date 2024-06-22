Maybe I’m being rather brazen?

At the risk of seeming brazen, I’d like to remind subscribers, especially those that aren’t able to afford a paid subscribtion, that a lot of the education and enlightenment in posts are contained here:

This Kindle edition is less than £5 to buy. If you are an Amazon Unlimited member, it won’t cost you anything. This is the description:

Pharmaceutical supply chains produce and deliver the drugs that enter your body. If anything goes wrong at any stage of production or distribution, it can result in patient disablement, or even death. That was evidenced in late 2007, when reports of unexpected allergic-type reactions in patients undergoing dialysis began to land on regulatory authority desks. Investigation revealed that the blood thinning agent, heparin, was the culprit. The manufacturer had purchased material from China where one of the raw materials had been illegally substituted for a much cheaper material, which had a toxic effect on the dialysis patients. Deaths and serious adverse events resulted (references in the book).



This is just one example of the dangerous and deadly-serious supply chain issues that the industry created for itself, by moving to low-cost sourcing from China, India and other Eastern countries. To make matters worse, Big Pharma companies began selling off their manufacturing and distribution assets to third parties, roughly at about the same time—in the early 1980s.



All this has resulted in pharmaceutical supply chains that are disconnected and fractured. With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, and the subsequent questions that the public has begun to ask, I decided to set the record straight with the facts on developing, producing and distributing the complex biologics that are the SARS-CoV-2 injections.

Have to admit, I do like this short review on Amazon:

5.0 out of 5 stars Nothing excels info from the horses mouth

Reviewed in Australia on 9 January 2024.

Also available anywhere Amazon has a presence., Kindle or Paperback.

Leave a comment