Maybe I’m being rather brazen?

At the risk of seeming brazen, I’d like to remind subscribers, especially those that aren’t able to afford a paid subscription, that a lot of the education and enlightenment in posts are contained here:

This Kindle edition is less than £5 to buy. If you are an Amazon Kindle Unlimited member, it won’t cost you anything.

Digging deeper in COVID Supply Chains

Given my specialist subject, Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry, I’m thinking that subscribers may want me to focus on what I know after 40 years in the pharmaceutical industry. Then, I was a thought leader and modernizer who was highly regarded. Take a look at the reviews for my book written in 2011:

Reviews for Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry, By Hedley Rees, Published by Wiley: ISBN 978-0-470-55517-0

Example:

"37 years in the industry but I never saw the production side in this light; I have learned a lot. I will write 2 reviews, one for general audiences and one for the trial lawyers who need to read it in their efforts to remediate injuries from generic drugs that had unexpectedly adverse effects. Using charts, graphic imagery and guest writers' insightful comments, this text delivers an excellent message for the corporate executive, the investor in pharma stocks, the regulatory professional and (last and least) the lawyers who advise the company.... Every reviewer has a list of wished-for items, but I’m pleased to say that Rees's book met all of my needs and then some.... Rees has a keen eye for what could go wrong in the drug maker's supply chain."—

James O'Reilly, Professor in FDA Law at the University of Cincinnati and Chair of the FDA Committee of the American Bar Association

By August 2021, I had been permanently kicked off LinkedIn (owned by Microsoft) with no consultancy business left for me or my company PharmaFlow.

Anyway, that’s enough about me.

It’s all about the supply chain

When I say it’s all about the supply chain, I mean the crooked COVID supply chain. Once you know how the biopharmaceutical supply chain must be built, in stages, taking years, you know it had to be a scam of mammoth proportions.

I wrote it all up, in easy to understand fashion, this is the oblurb:

Pharmaceutical supply chains produce and deliver the drugs that enter your body. If anything goes wrong at any stage of production or distribution, it can result in patient disablement, or even death. That was evidenced in late 2007, when reports of unexpected allergic-type reactions in patients undergoing dialysis began to land on regulatory authority desks. Investigation revealed that the blood thinning agent, heparin, was the culprit. The manufacturer had purchased material from China where one of the raw materials had been illegally substituted for a much cheaper material, which had a toxic effect on the dialysis patients. Deaths and serious adverse events resulted. See PEW Trust Report, After Heparin, for more details



This is just one example of the dangerous and deadly-serious supply chain issues that the industry created for itself, by moving to low-cost sourcing from China, India and other Eastern countries. To make matters worse, Big Pharma companies began selling off their manufacturing and distribution assets to third parties, roughly at about the same time—in the early 1980s.



All this has resulted in pharmaceutical supply chains that are disconnected and fractured. With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, and the subsequent questions that the public has begun to ask, I decided to set the record straight with the facts on developing, producing and distributing the complex biologics that are the SARS-CoV-2 injections.

Why not look it up?

Kindle, UK

Kindle, US

Paperback UK

Paperback US

Available on Amazon in most other countries.

Leave a comment