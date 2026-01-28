Share

From: mike yeadon <yeadon_m@yahoo.co.uk>

Sent: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 2:17 pm

To: h.rees@pharmaflowltd.com <h.rees@pharmaflowltd.com>

Subject: Re: AskEMA - Acknowledgement to ASK-76569 - GMDP in relation to COVID-19 vaccines that are delivered to vaccination centres bypassing the wholesaler networks - reconnecting

Hello Hedley!



Great to hear from you! Belated happy new year.



You may be aware that in VAERS, some vaccine lots are associated with

thousands of adverse effects yet many are missing, presumably because no AEs

are reported. This extent of variability is at least an order of magnitude

worse than decades of injectable flu vaccine lots.



I’m concerned this might be more than accidental & for sure, the

manufacturers are aware of it.



May I introduce you to my main contact in the “hot lots” team? I think your

skills would add hugely to what we can make of what appears to be an

appalling empirical situation.



Alexandra “Sasha” Latypova is a very smart, serial entrepreneur who’s now

running a disposable contact lenses company in Arizona or Nevada. I think

she’s Ukrainian & her family is familiar with totalitarianism, doesn’t fancy

another go.



I like her a lot. I’ve no idea how old she is, but I like to envisage her as

a Killing Eve type character, without the psychopathy 😎



We can always use help.



While there’s a legal process grinding slowly, all institutions have been

corrupted or captured to some extent almost everywhere, so we should have an

eye to public disclosures (I can do some of that) in parallel.



Let me know & I’ll make an intro.



Your statement is extremely helpful & good.



Are you able to disclose it and your name, or must you maintain a lower

profile?



With best wishes & thanks

Mike





Dr Mike Yeadon







