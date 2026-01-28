An email from Mike Yeadon to me, that I'd forgotton...rather revealing, to say the least!
This was January, 11, 2022...
From: mike yeadon <yeadon_m@yahoo.co.uk>
Sent: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 2:17 pm
To: h.rees@pharmaflowltd.com <h.rees@pharmaflowltd.com>
Subject: Re: AskEMA - Acknowledgement to ASK-76569 - GMDP in relation to COVID-19 vaccines that are delivered to vaccination centres bypassing the wholesaler networks - reconnecting
Hello Hedley!
Great to hear from you! Belated happy new year.
You may be aware that in VAERS, some vaccine lots are associated with
thousands of adverse effects yet many are missing, presumably because no AEs
are reported. This extent of variability is at least an order of magnitude
worse than decades of injectable flu vaccine lots.
I’m concerned this might be more than accidental & for sure, the
manufacturers are aware of it.
May I introduce you to my main contact in the “hot lots” team? I think your
skills would add hugely to what we can make of what appears to be an
appalling empirical situation.
Alexandra “Sasha” Latypova is a very smart, serial entrepreneur who’s now
running a disposable contact lenses company in Arizona or Nevada. I think
she’s Ukrainian & her family is familiar with totalitarianism, doesn’t fancy
another go.
I like her a lot. I’ve no idea how old she is, but I like to envisage her as
a Killing Eve type character, without the psychopathy 😎
We can always use help.
While there’s a legal process grinding slowly, all institutions have been
corrupted or captured to some extent almost everywhere, so we should have an
eye to public disclosures (I can do some of that) in parallel.
Let me know & I’ll make an intro.
Your statement is extremely helpful & good.
Are you able to disclose it and your name, or must you maintain a lower
profile?
With best wishes & thanks
Mike
Dr Mike Yeadon
Sent from my iPad
Were there a Mount Rushmore in Britain, you two would be on it. I certainly hope your children and grandchildren understand your efforts to save humanity.
Fight on! God help us.
Excuse my ignorance, but what exactly is being revealed here? Regards.