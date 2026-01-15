An Evidence-Based Assessment of the Source of the SARS-CoV-2 Injections Scam: PART 1
Gaining Traction at Last?
I sense that some of the evidence I have been sharing over the last nearly five years is beginning to gain traction. That may just be wishful thinking on my part, of course, but hopefully not. If you are someone who agrees with me, please do let me know. Even more important, if you don’t agree, it would be great to understand why. I’m never afraid to admit I’m wrong in the face of persuasive evidence.
The Program
The sub-title here claims that this is: A program aimed at getting to the bottom of the Who, What, Where, When, and the Why, of the SARS-CoV-2 injections scam.
It is my hope that we can do that together. We start with the basics, outlined by me in an interview with Megan Redshaw, (she is brilliant!) for TrialSite News:
Drug Development Expert Sounds Alarm Over Rushed-to-Market COVID-19 Vaccines
I’m conscious that folk don’t always watch videos, which is fine. In a nutshell, what I say is exactly the same as I have been saying all along, paraphrased here:
“Any drug (medicinal product) is the product of a long, complex supply chain that eventually enters a person’s body. The development process first involves building a supply chain to test outside the human body, known as pre-clinical testing. This takes c. three years.
Next, seven years of testing in humans is required, using the product of a supply chain that must be approved by the regulatory authority (FDA/EMA/MHRA). That includes physical inspections of the establishments producing drug substance and drug product, as a minimum.
The regulatory authority then takes 12 - 18 months to review all the data (clinical, pre-clinical/clinical safety, and supply chain, end-to-end) submitted by the company intending to sell the drug.
Only when the regulatory authority has completed its work, will an approval or rejection be decided and communicated”
There is a lot more in the video that adds content and context. Please give it a view if you can :O).
The Hypothesis
I like to check the definition of any term I use when writing, for clarity. This is a Britannica definition:
“In planning a course of action, one may consider various alternatives, working out each in detail. Although the word hypothesis is not typically used in this case, the procedure is virtually the same as that of an investigator of crime considering various suspects.”
I like this definition because, as you will know, a crime has been committed. Not just a crime, but the greatest crime in the history of the world, bar none.
This is the hypothesis:
“The SARS-CoV-2 injections scam was perpetrated by Big Pharma companies such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novartis, GSK, Sanofi et al, working in collaboration with its contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) and contract research organisations (CROs).
Part of the collaboration was to agree shortcuts in drug development, manufacture and distribution, that led to significant harm, including death, for some (innocent) people receiving the injections.”
Next Step in the Program
The next step is to add meat to the bones, aimed at outlining evidence in support of the above hypothesis. As well as laying out the facts, I think readers will find this interesting and useful in building their own database of what happened.
Believe me, it will be substantial.
See you again tomorrow?
Thanks Hedley for another great interview! These vaccines could never have been scaled up safely in 9 months. The airplane analogy is perfect. Who would want to risk their lives getting in a new model airplane if manufacturing had been fast tracked in as little as 9 months.
I completely agree with your assessment. Currently, I suffer from Long COVID (as it has been termed) since December 2020, after a brief hospitalization from the infection. It's taken years to recover, albeit not completely, but enough to live a normal life again. This experience set me on a trajectory to learn as much as I could about the COVID-19 virus and what it had done to me. I also suffered more debilitating symptoms after the shots rolled out, which intensified the long COVID and added a dozen more debilitating symptoms. My background as a psychologist enabled me to search for viable, peer-reviewed research from the many professionals, such as yourself, who were willing to sacrifice their livelihoods to tell the public the truth about the atrocities that were committed and "bestowed" upon humanity. For the last four years of my own diligence to understand what happened sent me down a rabbit hole that opened up into a vacuum of shock and disappointment. I was so naive. Well, NOT anymore. The pharmaceutical companies, CDC, WHO (WEF)... There's a special place for these "actors," and I can't wait until the jig is up. I'm on a MISSION, and I appreciate the work and diligence that people like you do to keep us informed. I DEEPLY thank you for your commitment and dedication!!