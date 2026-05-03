INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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TJ's avatar
TJ
1d

TY Mr Rees, I am grateful for you and your hard work informing us with this series and valuable information.

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3 replies by Hedley Rees and others
Jane's avatar
Jane
1d

‘I was unknowingly and unwittingly part of what became to SARS-CoV-2 injections scam’. This must have been a very difficult and painful journey for you. I admire your courage and thank you.

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1 reply by Hedley Rees
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