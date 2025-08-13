[This is a recycle from last year - it is in 5 parts, this is the first. It is all you need to know to call out the perpetrators of the SARS-CoV-2 scam - stay tuned for more]

Gaining Traction at Last?

I sense that some of the evidence I have been sharing over the last nearly three years is beginning to gain traction. That may just be wishful thinking on my part, of course, but hopefully not. If you are someone who agrees with me, please do let me know. Even more important, if you don’t agree, it would be great to understand why. I’m never afraid to admit I’m wrong in the face of persuasive evidence.

The Program

The sub-title here claims that this is: A program aimed at getting to the bottom of the Who, What, Where, When, and the Why, of the SARS-CoV-2 injections scam.

It is my hope that we can do that together. We start with the basics, outlined by me in an interview with Megan Redshaw, (she is brilliant!) for TrialSite News:

This is a comment from the fabulous Dr Mike Yeadon:

“Hedley Rees is a thoroughgoing expert in all aspects of drug R&D in relation to synthesis of the active drug as well as the final formulated drug, especially commercial scale manufacture & testing / QA-QC. His deep knowledge of complex biological products makes his testimony compelling of the hopelessly inadequate & truncated production R&D implied by the covid19 “vaccines” timelines. His interpretation is also wholly consistent with others expert assessment of the regulatory dossiers, clinical trials, toxicity profiles & clinical outcomes.

I’m conscious that folk don’t always watch videos, which is fine. In a nutshell, what I say is exactly the same as I have been saying all along, paraphrased here:

“Any drug (medicinal product) is the product of a long, complex supply chain that eventually enters a person’s body. The development process first involves building a supply chain to test outside the human body, known as pre-clinical testing. This takes c. three years.

Next, seven years of testing in humans is required, using the product of a supply chain that must be approved by the regulatory authority (FDA/EMA/MHRA). That includes physical inspections of the establishments producing drug substance and drug product, as a minimum.

The regulatory authority then takes 12 - 18 months to review all the data (clinical, pre-clinical/clinical safety, and supply chain, end-to-end) submitted by the company intending to sell the drug.

Only when the regulatory authority has completed its work, will an approval or rejection be decided and communicated”

There is a lot more in the video that adds content and context. Please give it a view if you can :O).

The Hypothesis

I like to check the definition of any term I use when writing, for clarity. This is a Britannica definition:

“In planning a course of action, one may consider various alternatives, working out each in detail. Although the word hypothesis is not typically used in this case, the procedure is virtually the same as that of an investigator of crime considering various suspects.”

I like this definition because, as you will know, a crime has been committed. Not just a crime, but the great crime in the history of the world, bar none.

This is the hypothesis:

“The SARS-CoV-2 injections scam was perpetrated by Big Pharma companies such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novartis, GSK, Sanofi et al, working in collaboration with its contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) and contract research organisations (CROs).

Part of the collaboration was to agree shortcuts in drug development, manufacture and distribution, that led to significant harm, including death, for some (innocent) people receiving the injections.”

Next Step in the Program

The next step is to add meat to the bones, aimed at outlining evidence in support of the above hypothesis. As well as laying out the facts, I think readers will find this interesting and useful in building their own database of what happened.

Believe me, it will be substantial.

See you again tomorrow?

