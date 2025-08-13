INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monique's avatar
Monique
5h

This is more than Pharma. Past papers say as much. See Rockefeller 2010 paper.

Pages 18-19 https://nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Hedley Rees and others
Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
3h

The Drug Development video was excellent. I remember that Pfizer had a SEC postings to investors paraphrased that said if the Regulator considered the mRNA product a gene therapy rather then a 'vaccine' this would cause significant delays due to increased testing. It is of course a gene therapy, and Pfizer clearly knew that.

Of course, the definition of vaccine was amended to allow the mRNA product lightweight testing The consequence of this manipulation, I would argue, is the now vaccine hesitancy. A trusted brand has been destroyed!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Hedley Rees and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hedley Rees
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture