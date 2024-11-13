Share

Kate Bingham hands over VTF Leadership to Sir Richard Sykes.

Some may remember the venture capitalist Kate Bingham as the first Chair of UKs Vaccine Task Force (VTF). Then later there was the embarrassing video, along with June Raine, CEO, MHRA:

After six months, Dame Bingham handed over leadership of the VTF to Sir Richard Sykes, a long-term heavyweight in the Big Pharma World. One of his first priorities was to write an end of year report:

UK Vaccine Taskforce 2020 Achievements and Future Strategy: End of year report

Taken from the Introduction, By Sir Richard Sykes, Chair of Royal Institution:

“In 1998 as CEO of GlaxoWellcome, I was instrumental in establishing and funding a three-way collaboration between Government, Industry and Academia designed to carry out the basic research necessary to develop and produce new vaccines. At the centre of the collaboration was a new research institute named after the British vaccine pioneer, Edward Jenner and officially opened by Peter Mandelson the Secretary of State for Industry.

GlaxoWellcome made a commitment to fund the Institute for 10 years following which it struggled to obtain Government support and eventually ended up at Oxford University. So I am extremely supportive of renewed approaches to grow and strengthen the UK vaccine industry.

When I was approached by Kate Bingham in June of this year to review the strategy and goals of the UK Government Vaccine Taskforce (VTF), I was very pleased to do so. The UK Government VTF was established in April 2020 by the Government’s Chief Scientific Advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance, to drive forward, expedite and co-ordinate efforts to ensure that the UK population would have access to a clinically safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19. Kate Bingham was appointed in May 2020 as chair of the VTF reporting directly to the Prime Minister and working within the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS)”

We also learn from the report that:

“The VTF was given three objectives:

1. Secure access to the most promising vaccine/s for the UK population as quickly as possible;

2. Make provision for international distribution of vaccines so that the benefits of UK leadership and investment in this area could be widely shared; and

3. Support the UK’s Industrial Strategy by establishing a long-term vaccine strategy to prepare the UK for future pandemics.

Then the report goes into detail on the UKs role in the world of life sciences, its aspirations, achievements, and future plans. It is a long read, but for the committed follower of the COVID vaccine story, may well be worth the investment of time.

For convenience here, let’s hop to the “Way Ahead”

“It is clear from the COVID-19 pandemic that the UK needs to be part of a rapid response system to discover and develop vaccines for novel threats and ensure it has a resilient supply of vaccines and antibodies for infectious threats new and old.

We need to act quickly to prevent pandemics occurring, so the UK needs a permanent ecosystem for rapidly developing, manufacturing and supplying vaccines for future pandemics, ensuring domestic resilience and security, while also creating long term economic prosperity.

To cement the UK’s role as a global leader for pandemic response, we need a diverse, informed infrastructure for surveillance of adverse events, flexible capacity for manufacturing and testing vaccines and a global funding facility for purchasing and distributing vaccines internationally.”

That’s a pitch for glory if ever there was one!

Then we are told who is on the Ministerial Investment Panel":

Chair: Secretary of State for BEIS, Alok Sharma

Members Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Steve Barclay

Secretary of State for DHSC, Matt Hancock

Minister of State in the Cabinet Office, Lord Agnew

The only really familiar name there is Matt Hancock - what could possibly go wrong?!

Then we have Annex A: VTF Organisation

Kate Bingham VTF Chair

Clive Dix PhD VTF Deputy Chair

Nick Elliott MBE Director-General, BEIS

Ruth Todd Director, BEIS

Madelaine McTernan Director, UK Government Investments (UKGI)

Tim Colley Director, BEIS

Dan Osgood Director, BEIS

Divya Chadha Manek National Institute for Health Research (NIHR)

Ian McCubbin OBE Manufacturing Advisor - former Senior Vice President for Global Manufacturing and Supply at GSK

Steve Bates OBE Chief Executive Officer, BioIndustry Association (BIA)

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam MBE Clinical and public health Adviser to the VTF, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC)

Readers will be familiar with everyone’s favourite uncle, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, now resident in a cushy little corner of Moderna.

Less familiar to readers may be the now, Sir Ian McCubbin, in bold above:

“London, 17th January 2022 – The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult), an independent technology and innovation organisation, announces today the appointment of Ian McCubbin OBE, CBE, to its Board of Non-Executive Directors as Chairman, effective 1st February 2022. With over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and as a pharmacist by training, Ian has worked for industry leading companies including GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Since retiring from GSK and in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Ian led the manufacturing activities of the UK Government’s Vaccines Task Force (VTF) between February 2020 and June 2021. As part of the VTF he also helped to support the due diligence team involved in vaccine selection. Ian retired from GSK in 2017 where he was Senior Vice President of North America, Japan and Global Pharma Supply within the Global Manufacturing & Supply (GMS). In this role, Ian was responsible for 17 factories and 7,000 employees globally whose role within GSK was to supply the new product and pharmaceutical sales pipeline.”

I have emboldened above “Ian led the manufacturing activities of the UK Government’s Vaccines Task Force (VTF) between February 2020 and June 2021.”

That’s the period it took to roll out all the SARS-CoV-2 injections, if I am not mistaken. Hmmmmmmm…

…but hey, life is good now in a plum job as Chair of UK Government’s Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult.

Let’s keep on Joining the Dots

Hopefully, you are following all the various connections involved in the SARS-CoV-2 injections scam. If I can remind you again of our hypothesis in PART 1:

“The SARS-CoV-2 injections scam was perpetrated by Big Pharma companies such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novartis, GSK, Sanofi et al, working in collaboration with its contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) and contract research organisations (CROs).

Part of the collaboration was to agree shortcuts in drug development, manufacture and distribution, that led to significant harm, including death, for some (innocent) people receiving the injections.”

Please comment if you think it is not getting there, albeit there is still a lot more to come in the dot joining. Comment too if you are liking it, and why.

That’s it for now, Cheers, Hedley

Leave a comment