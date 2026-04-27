INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Freddy Fox's avatar
Freddy Fox
1h

Had to stop listening to the video. Not being a farmer I’m not used to the stench of pigshit and bullshit.

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Charles Foster Kane's avatar
Charles Foster Kane
1h

We condemn most strongly your article which attacks the pharmaceutical industry and which can only wreak destruction on shareholders' interests. Have you any idea how difficult it is to manage large portfolios without loudmouths like yourself causing mayhem to ordinary decent investors. Where is your honour?

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