Recap on PART 2

This is the post for PART 2 of this series (free):

We learnt the following from that post:

The person below played a pivotal role in perpetuating the SARS-CoV-2 injections scam:

“During a nearly 30-year career at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), including a position as head of research and development, Slaoui oversaw the development of a number of vaccines, including vaccines to prevent cervical cancer, gastroenteritis, shingles, pneumococcal disease, and Ebola. Slaoui spent 27 years researching a vaccine for malaria.”

Following his career at GSK, he held positions on the Board Moderna and the Board of Lonza, manufacturers of the Moderna drug substance (spike protein).

Nothing to see there…

In PART 3, we identify some of the Big Pharma companies behind the SARS-CoV-2 injections scam. They were:

Pfizer

Novartis

AstraZeneca

GSK

Sanofi

Please note that I have not mentioned BioNTech or Moderna. They were invented by Big Pharma companies and other conspirators. The aim was to ‘pretend’ a new breed of pharmaceutical company had emerged - one that could develop safe and effective drugs in less than 12 months - that was a key component of the scam.

The thing important to know was/is that the big pharma companies above cannot develop or manufacture drugs themselves at all! It had/has to be done by third-party organisations under contract, known as Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs), such as Lonza.

This is what you need to know next

If the big pharma companies don’t make massive profits, the CDMOs don’t get their mega invoices paid. That mutual dependency resulted in the Big Pharma companies colluding with the CDMOs as part of the scam. That way they could all return to sleeping more soundly at night, knowing that the $$$’s would keep rolling in!

We know this must have happened, otherwise it would have taken the traditional 10 - 12 years for the injections to be rolled out, not less than 12 months. Abandoning the regulatory safe operating practices would be the only way to do it.

Joining up the Collusion Dots

If you have been following the major strategic error made by large pharmaceutical companies in the 1980s (outsourcing all its assets required to develop and commercialise drugs), you will know the following.

The Big Pharma business model created involved owning nothing physical, other than patent libraries, sales forces, and head office buildings. The rest, not insignificant requirement for developing new products, such as product development and manufacturing, was outsourced, creating fee-for-service organisations. They were paid no matter if the drug got to market or not.

Guess what? Big pharma pipelines dried up…

…the Valley of Death became the Patent Cliff became the SARS-CoV-2 Injections Scam…

…simple as…..

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