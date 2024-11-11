This is an addendum to the earlier previous post below, as it mentions Novartis as one the the bad actors, so I’m explaining why.

This is Trevor Mundel, Bill Gates’ ‘Mr Fixt it in Pharma.’

“Trevor Mundel leads the foundation’s efforts to develop high-impact interventions against the leading causes of death and disability in developing countries. He manages the foundation’s disease-specific R&D investments in HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria, Pneumonia, Enteric and Diarrheal Diseases, and Neglected Tropical Diseases. He also manages cross-cutting product development programs, including Discovery & Translational Sciences, Innovative Technology Solutions, Integrated Development, and Vaccine Development & Surveillance. This work relies on close collaboration with an international network of grantees and partners.

Prior to joining the foundation in 2011, Trevor was global head of development with Novartis and previously was involved in clinical research at Pfizer and Parke-Davis.

Born and raised in South Africa, Trevor earned his bachelor’s and medical degrees from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. He also studied mathematics, logic, and philosophy as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, and he earned a Ph.D. in mathematics at the University of Chicago.”

The relevance of this is that Novartis was developing a Lentiviral vector gene modified cell tharapy soon after Mundel arrived in 2011.

That was approved by US FDA in August 2017, named Kymriah. This is the package insert today showing side effects:

“WARNING: CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME, NEUROLOGICAL TOXICITIES, and SECONDARY HEMATOLOGICAL MALIGNANCIES

See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning.

Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred in patients receiving KYMRIAH. Do not administer KYMRIAH to patients with active infection or inflammatory disorders. Treat severe or life-threatening CRS with tocilizumab or tocilizumab and corticosteroids. (2.3, 2.4, 5.1)

Neurological toxicities, which may be severe or life-threatening, can occur following treatment with KYMRIAH, including concurrently with CRS. Monitor for neurological events after treatment with KYMRIAH. Provide supportive care as needed. (5.2)

T cell malignancies have occurred following treatment of hematologic malignancies with BCMA- and CD19- directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapies, including KYMRIAH. (5.9)

KYMRIAH is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the KYMRIAH REMS. (5.3)”

That is why I included Novartis in the previous post. The same company that manufactured the AstraZeneca adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 injections before it was canned, manufactures Kymriah, even up until today.

We must ask: What is FDA doing about gene modified cell therapy (genetic engineering), when the side efects are so horrific???

