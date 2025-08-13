Share

“The SARS-CoV-2 injections scam was perpetrated by Big Pharma companies such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novartis, GSK, Sanofi et al, working in collaboration with its contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) and contract research organisations (CROs).

Part of the collaboration was to agree shortcuts in drug development, manufacture and distribution, that led to significant harm, including death, for some (innocent) people receiving the injections.”

Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Novartis were pinpointed as the Big Pharma bad guys. Now it is time for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK,) once the world’s largest pharmaceutical company in the 1990s, just Glaxo in those days.

After two mega-mergers to become GSK, it is only just clinging on to 10th place - how’s that for strategic (in)competence!!!

The truth is that GSK been going down the pan for many a year, having begun the latest trend of outsourcing everything physical in the 1980s and 1990s. The subsequent patent cliff hit it bad, very bad.

Then, in steps Dominic Cummings to save the day, explained by purveyor of truth and plain speaking, Craig Murray.

Craig Murray asks “Why Barnard Castle”

In his article “Why Barnard Castle”, Craig Murray shares this interesting perspective on GSKs manufacturing plant at Barnard Castle that had massive investment in 2016, allowing it to fill/finish sterile injections (vaccines), and why Dominic Cummings drove there to test his eyesight, below:

“Dominic Cummings specifically stated now in the press briefing that he had been eager to “get back to work to get vaccine deals through, move regulations aside” and that is why he drove to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight.

Now it may be entirely a coincidence that the place to which he chose to drive for his eyesight test happened to be the site of the major factory of GlaxoSmithKline. It may be an entire coincidence that two days later, on the very day Cummings actually started work back in Downing Street he has stated was “to get vaccine deals through”, GlaxoSmithKline announced an agreement to develop the vaccine.

Let’s take a look at the substance of the agreement announced:

Sanofi and GSK to join forces in unprecedented vaccine collaboration to fight COVID-19 , 14 April 2020:

“The companies plan to initiate phase I clinical trials in the second half of 2020 and, if successful and subject to regulatory considerations, aim to complete the development required for availability by the second half of 2021.

As previously announced by Sanofi, development of the recombinant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate is being supported through funding and a collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), in the US. The companies plan to discuss funding support with other governments and global institutions prioritising global access.

BARDA Director, Rick A. Bright, Ph.D., said: “Strategic alliances among vaccine industry leaders are essential to make a coronavirus vaccine available as soon as possible. Development of the adjuvanted recombinant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate holds the potential to lower the vaccine dose to provide vaccine to a greater number of people to end this pandemic, and help the world become better prepared or even prevent future coronavirus outbreaks.”

The companies have set up a Joint Collaboration Task Force, co-chaired by David Loew, Global Head of Vaccines, Sanofi and Roger Connor, President Vaccines, GSK. The taskforce will seek to mobilise resources from both companies to look for every opportunity to accelerate the development of the candidate vaccine.

Considering the extraordinary humanitarian and financial challenge of the pandemic, both companies believe that global access to COVID-19 vaccines is a priority and are committed to making any vaccine that is developed through the collaboration affordable to the public and through mechanisms that offer fair access for people in all countries.

This new collaboration marks a significant milestone in Sanofi’s and GSK’s ongoing contributions to help fight COVID-19. The companies have entered into a Material Transfer Agreement to enable them to start working together immediately. Definitive terms of the collaboration are expected to be finalised over the next few weeks.

We see BARDA involvement was providing funding, and cheering on Sanofi only:

“As previously announced by Sanofi, development of the recombinant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate is being supported through funding and a collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), in the US.”

So those who are saying it was a military operation need to think again.

Then there is GSKs Roger Connor, who was in the same UK Government arranged meeting I was in in 2013. Little did I know what was going to happen in the future:

This is Roger Connor today: About Roger Connor

“Roger Connor was named chief executive officer of Optum Insight in September 2023 and executive vice president of Enterprise Operations and Services of Optum in January 2023. In this dual role, he is responsible for working across multiple health care segments to provide administrative and clinical software, network and data solutions and overseeing Optum’s global operations and enterprise clinical capabilities as well as enterprise quality improvement initiatives.

Before joining UnitedHealth Group, Connor served as president of Vaccines and Global Health at GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), where he led a global organization responsible for the discovery, development, manufacturing, and delivery of vaccines to over 160 countries. He held several leadership roles within vaccines, finance, and manufacturing strategy during his 25-year career at GSK. Connor started his career with AstraZeneca.

Connor earned a degree in mechanical and manufacturing engineering from Queen’s University Belfast and a master’s in manufacturing leadership from Cambridge University. He is also a qualified chartered accountant, having trained with PricewaterhouseCoopers.”

If I Could Finish off by Respectfully Suggesting…

Roger Connor picked up a plum new job after he ‘claims’ that “he led a global organization responsible for the discovery, development, manufacturing, and delivery of vaccines to over 160 countries”

Do you think he wants to depopulate the world anytime soon? Or any of the other feet on the ground facilitiating this crime then moving on to something.

