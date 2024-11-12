In PART 2, we identified some of the Big Pharma companies behind the SARS-CoV-2 injections scam. They were:

Pfizer

Novartis

AstraZeneca

GSK

Sanofi

Please note that I have not mentioned BioNTech or Moderna. They were invented by Big Pharma companies and other conspirators. The aim was to ‘pretend’ a new breed of pharmaceutical company had emerged - one that could develop safe and effective drugs in less than 12 months - that was a key component of the scam.

The thing important to know was/is that the big pharma companies above cannot develop or manufacture drugs themselves at all! It had/has to be done by third-party organisations under contract, known as Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs).

This is what you need to know next

If the big pharma companies don’t make massive profits, the CDMOs don’t get their mega invoices paid. That mutual dependency resulted in the Big Pharma companies colluding with the CDMOs as part of the scam. That way they could all return to sleeping more soundly at night, knowing that the $ would keep rolling in!

We know this must have happened, otherwise it would have taken the traditional 10 - 12 years for the injections to be rolled out, not less than 12 months. Abandoning the regulatory safe operating practices would be the only way to do it.

Who Masterminded the Collusion?

The evidence appears conclusive that this man masterminded the collusion:

We hear from the article:

“During a nearly 30-year career at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), including a position as head of research and development, Slaoui oversaw the development of a number of vaccines, including vaccines to prevent cervical cancer, gastroenteritis, shingles, pneumococcal disease, and Ebola. Slaoui spent 27 years researching a vaccine for malaria.”

Prior to Operation Warp Speed, Slaoui was on the Board of Lonza, the world’s largest CDMO, that produced the Moderna drug substance (spike protein):

About Dr Moncef Slaoui and Lonza

Dr Moncef Slaoui brings to Lonza extensive experience from his career with GlaxoSmithKline spanning nearly 30 years. In this time, he held a number of leadership positions, including Member of the Board of GSK PLC, Chairman of Pharmaceutical R&D; and Chairman of Global Vaccines. Currently, Dr Slaoui is partner at Medicxi, a venture capital firm specializing in seed, Series A, early stage and late stage life sciences investments; he also sits on various biotechnology companies’ boards. Dr Slaoui received his Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and Immunology from Brussels University in 1983. He later received an accelerated Master of Business Administration from IMD in Lausanne (Switzerland) in 1998…

…“I cried — it’s very personal,” Slaoui recalled on hearing the news of the vaccine’s approval after his decades-long quest.

The Plot Thickens

Now, this is where it gets really interesting. When Slaoui left GSK in 2017, he went to work for, wait for it, drum roll……………….MODERNA!!!

This is revealed in the article below:

“Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed and former Moderna board member, says he's "ecstatic" about the news. He says the announcement exceeded his expectations for efficacy and will be key to ending the pandemic.”

I should say that Moderna didn’t have a capability of manufacturing a complex biologic product such as an mRNA experimental jab, so Slaoui signed up Lonza, in Switzerland, where he later was to join the Lonza Board of Directors.

Joining up the Collusion Dots

If you have been following the major strategic error made by large pharmaceutical companies in the 1980s (ask if you need to know more on that), you will know the following.

The Big Pharma business model created involved owning nothing physical, other than patent libraries, sales forces, and head office buildings. The rest, not insignificant requirement for developing new products, such as product development and manufacturing, was outsourced, creating fee-for-service organisations. They were paid no matter if the drug got to market or not.

Guess what? Big pharma pipelines dried up…

