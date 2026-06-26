INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Jane Ross's avatar
Jane Ross
21h

Bring it on. Looking forward to it. Thanks for all your work.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1dEdited

I am always going to assume that the mRNA injections were and are totally experimental for the simple fact that NO viable and truthful trials were carried out in the manner similar to all previous vaccines, at least time wise. The control groups were destroyed and that tells you all you need to know. No other vaccine trials have ever had pure control groups.

The deep state coerced governments around the world to promote and execute the mRNA injections-for-all program (no exceptions) with absolutely NO attached liabilities for anyone involved in the process from top to bottom.

Even if you discover the W-W-W-W and W, there is no vehicle to use to prosecute any of these people. They are fully exempt from committing murder and being tried for such actions.

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