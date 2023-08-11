Share this postAndrew Bridgen's post - sorry for the confusion!hedleyrees.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAndrew Bridgen's post - sorry for the confusion!Hedley ReesAug 11, 2023∙ Paid12Share this postAndrew Bridgen's post - sorry for the confusion!hedleyrees.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareSubscribeUK MP Andrew Bridgen Details MHRA’s Alleged Criminal Conduct in EUA Approval of Pfizer’s COVID ShotsSubscribeThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in