I found this when I was looking over the background of Moderna

“Lorence Kim, M.D. is the co-founder and Managing Partner of Ascenta Capital, a biotech venture capital firm formed in 2022. Previously, he was a Venture Partner at Third Rock Ventures from 2020 to 2022.

He served as the Chief Financial Officer of Moderna from April 2014 to June 2020, raising $4.4 billion of capital for the company and deploying resources to discover and advance a pipeline of 24 development candidates across infectious disease, oncology, rare disease and autoimmune disease, including the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

As of his departure, Moderna had raised the three largest private financing rounds, the largest IPO and the largest follow-on offering in biotech history.

Dr. Kim joined Moderna after an investment banking career at Goldman Sachs from 2000 to 2014, where he was a managing director and co-head of the U.S. biotechnology investment banking effort.

Dr. Kim’s responsibilities included corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions for the biotechnology industry, with several billion in equity and equity-linked financings, and more than $55 billion in M&A transactions.”

This is the team on their website:

Ascenta Capital

There you can see “Our Team Worked in 30+ Approved Medicines.” Hmmmm.

For Critical Thinkers Only

This next comment is for the critical thinkers that subscribe to Inside Pharma - please no comments about ‘depopulation’ for the moment.

Please check out these quotes from above

So, we are not just talking about the $$$$$s made by Moderna, Pfizer and AZ for the jabs. No, the massive merchant banks are making an order of magnitude more $$$$$$$ from investors in biotech.

Add J. P. Morgan to the list, with their Annual Healthcare Conference, and a plethora of other ‘bankers’ who have their snouts in the trough, and we are talking, potentially, $$$$$ Trillions.

It would be great to get some comments on this, only please, remember, pop your critical thinking head on beforehand.

