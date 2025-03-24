Who knew?

From my previous post, based on personal involvement in UK Government’s Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chain Initiative (AMSCI) funding call, I concluded that Oxford Biomedica developed and manufactured the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID ‘vaccine’. Did you know that?

So, while Dame Laura Gilbert received a standing ovation at Wimbleton in 2021, she had done absolutely nothing to help develop the ‘vaccines’. Well, she may have sent some genetic code over to OXB, but that would have been the extent of it—that’s life I suppose.

“In summary, this tells us the AstraZeneca SARS-CoV-2 injections were developed, manufactured and supplied at breakneck speed, not by AstraZeneca or Oxford University, who would have been passive observers only. Remember, AstraZeneca has no capability to develop these products and Oxford University certainly doesn’t.

“Aside from that, it is the breakneck speed that is the real concern. How could MHRA award a Manufacturing and Import License (MIA), which would have been required to undertake the development and manufacture, in the space of a few months, while only ever carrying out a virtual inspection?

That is just plain impossible, unless all the Regulatory aspects had been totally ignored.”

OxBox is created

In September 2018, OXB took out a lease on a former Royal Mail Office building to convert into a gene therapy biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility: DTZ Investors agrees 15-year lease to Oxford BioMedica at OXBOX

On 13th May 2020, Oxford Biomedica received MHRA approval for the first two manufacturing suites in Oxbox. Those suites were required to produce supplies of adenovirus vaccine for the COVID-19 Phase I/II Vaccine Study being carried out by the Jenner Institute and Oxford University.

What the MHRA inspection involved, I do not know, but I do know that virtual inspections are a waste of time. I also know that any company applying for a Manufacturing and Import License (MIA) must be named in an eCommon Technical Document (eCTD) that is submitted by the sponsor (AstraZeneca) as part of an application to market a medicinal product.

That means any supplies intended for clinical studies must undergo safety testing in animals. The results must then be submitted in the safety module of the eCTD, to prove there are no elements of toxicity associated with the product as manufactured.

The rationale for this should be fairly obvious. Any new molecular entity (NME) being studied will enter the patients body. No matter how much safety data has been collected in small-scale laboratory manufacture, that is not going inside the patient. Clinical trial supplies will.

Did those safety studies take place? Something else we do not know.

Who were OXBs ‘friends’?

Also from that post, we learn about the personal experience I had with the Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult’s (CGTC) involvement with OXB during the Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chain Initiative funding bid in 2013.

I exited then, but the CGTC has continued to provide support for OXB in its lead up to the breakneck speed ‘vaccine’.

Recently, the CGTC appointed a new non-executive chairman, Ian McCubbin, OBE, CBE. Prior to his appointment, McCubbin led the manufacturing activities of the UK Government’s Vaccines Task Force (VTF) between February 2020 and June 2021. Prior to that, he was at GSK.

So, now we have a former big pharma executive, who led the introduction of gene therapy vaccines into the UK, chairing a not-for-profit UK Government funded organisation with a mission to make the UK the world’s greatest exponent in cell and gene therapies, including ‘VACCINES’!

That leads us on to UK Government. None of this could have happened without it, as MHRA has been at the forefront of gene therapy vaccine approvals, with this shocking news only just out:

Next generation' Moderna Covid-19 booster jab approved for use in UK.

Stephane Bancel, chief executive officer at Moderna, described it as a “"next generation Covid-19 vaccine" which will play an "important role in protecting people in the UK from Covid-19" over the winter.””

Liar, liar pants on fire…

Something practical I happened across

It is hard not to feel discouraged by this seemingly impenetrable fog of deceipt…

“Oh! What a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive”

One practical thing for UK residents would be to add a signature to this petition:

Remove indemnity from the manufacturers of covid-19 vaccines

