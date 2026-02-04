Some food for thought, from Inside Pharma

GSK CEO Emma Walmsley's total pay rises 51% to nearly 13 mln pounds in 2023

CEO Emma Walmsley's total remuneration rose 51% to 12.7 million pounds ($16 million) in 2023, thanks to a big jump in performance-related pay, the British drugmaker's annual report showed on Friday.

Walmsley's total pay included 11.1 million pounds in performance bonuses and awards. Her total pay in 2022 was 8.4 million pounds…

…Walmsley, chief executive since 2017, has been pivotal in sharpening GSK's focus on vaccines and infectious diseases, and shifting its HIV focus to long-acting treatment and prevention therapies, amid a series of upcoming patent expiries, litigations and declining revenue from current bestsellers.

Rival AstraZeneca's top boss Pascal Soriot's 2023 remuneration was higher at 16.9 million pounds. That was a nearly 12% increase over 2022.

Those are whacking chunks of money, don’t you think?

Speaking of a ton of money, what about this:

As a part of our mission to protect and enhance lives, Emergent is proud to continue supporting and preparing our nation’s service members who have a high risk of exposure to anthrax bacteria by supplying BioThrax vaccine,” said Paul Williams, senior vice president, products head at Emergent. “This new contract award is a testament to the importance of Emergent’s medical countermeasures portfolio, and we look forward to delivering on our commitments to the U.S. DoD.”

Could this company below be the same Emergent Biosolutions? (clue - yes it is):

In the Report, we learn:

What investors say they were not told: Emergent had at that time discarded vaccine ingredients slated for millions of Johnson & Johnson doses due to a string of quality control errors. And that on Feb. 8, nearly six weeks before Emergent's lab errors became public, Kramer had completed a weeks-long stock transaction that netted him millions of dollars -- and that later saved him millions more when the company's stock tumbled upon news of its failures, securities filings show.

What a load of bunkum

I looked up bunkum in the dictionary—insincere or foolish talk: nonsense. That sums up the subject of this post.

Kjell Tore Kalleli, who’s Substack is below, sends me ‘interesting’ pieces of bunkum every now and again, which I am always very grateful to receive.

This is the latest bunkum:

It begins:

Accelerating Effective, Durable & Clinically Relevant Neoantigen Derived Therapeutics & Vaccines to Patients

Notice the language: Faster, supercharging, cancer, streamlined, faster, accelerating, vaccines.

This complete load of 8ollocks comes to you courtesy Hansonwade, and their Precision Oncology Conferences, on the gene therapy gravy train.

The message here is that there is a feeding frenzy going on in the aftermath of Convid. Pharma has moved from the jabs, back to therapies that they were into in the beginning. They weren’t selling previously as they were too expensive, with each patient treatment costing six figure sums (CAR T Therapies). It’s also questionable if they actually work effectively.

Here’s more gobbledy gook from 2021:

That’s it for today subscribers. More news of big pharma bunkum, important insights into why this is not about depopulation, and the inside track on gene therapy malfeasance coming your way soon.

H.

