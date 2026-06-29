INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Colin Mcalpine's avatar
Colin Mcalpine
1d

Your articles are excellent. I knew nothing of the pharma scam until recently and you tell the story of drug development really well.

On the other side of the coin large scale coaching companies are being signed up by insurance companies to reverse metabolic disease. Virta health has a mission statement of reversing diabetes and obesity in 1 billion people. It is now worth several billion dollars and can scale almost indefinitely. I heard it is helping pilots with diabetes to get their wings back - with coaching and tech - no drugs👍👍

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Sherman's avatar
Sherman
21h

Yes, another Malcolm Gladwell book everyone may find eye-opening! (No pun intended). Adding to that? A more recent Gladwell book “Talking to Strangers” May knock yer socks off.

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