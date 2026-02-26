Before joining Pfizer in 1993, Albert Bourla trained and worked as a veterinarian and academic in Greece.
He studied "sperm characteristics...on the freezability of Karagouniki ram semen"
Before joining Pfizer in 1993, Albert Bourla trained and worked as a veterinarian and academic in Greece.
Education
Studied veterinary medicine at the Veterinary School of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece, qualifying as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
Completed a Ph.D. in the biotechnology of reproduction at the same veterinary school, focusing on reproductive technologies in animals.
Early professional background
Began his career practicing as a veterinarian in Greece after completing his studies, working directly with animals and clients rather than going into long‑term academia.
Was involved in academic and research activity around veterinary reproduction and biotechnology at Aristotle University before deciding that his long‑term calling was in industry rather than an academic career path.
This combination of clinical veterinary practice and scientific training in reproductive biotechnology formed the professional background he brought to Pfizer’s Animal Health division when he joined the company in 1993.
Documented pre‑Pfizer veterinary work
His main documented project is his Ph.D. thesis at Aristotle University’s Veterinary School: titled “Effect of melatonin implants on sperm characteristics and on the freezability of Karagouniki ram semen,” focused on reproductive biotechnology in sheep.
After qualifying, he is described as having “worked as a vet” in Greece and being briefly in clinical veterinary practice while seeking a permanent academic post, but without named clinics, research grants, or specific field projects in public profiles.
There is no publicly available catalogue of his pre‑Pfizer clinical cases, trials, or funded research outside the thesis, so any list of specific veterinary projects beyond that dissertation would be speculative.
The ideal person to run a multi-billion dollar concern, the main purpose of which is to milk the world's population of its assets, while suffering intrusive and punitive hardship as health levels plummet...He has always given the impression of being dealt a poor hand...no doubt spending his days wearing a Dri-Sleeve on the arm he had to force between the pelvic bones of said Karagouniki ram coloured his views as to his future career...
Vaccines are the best way to mess up fertility?