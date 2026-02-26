Completed a Ph.D. in the biotechnology of reproduction at the same veterinary school, focusing on reproductive technologies in animals.

Studied veterinary medicine at the Veterinary School of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece, qualifying as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

Was involved in academic and research activity around veterinary reproduction and biotechnology at Aristotle University before deciding that his long‑term calling was in industry rather than an academic career path.

Began his career practicing as a veterinarian in Greece after completing his studies, working directly with animals and clients rather than going into long‑term academia.

This combination of clinical veterinary practice and scientific training in reproductive biotechnology formed the professional background he brought to Pfizer’s Animal Health division when he joined the company in 1993.

His main documented project is his Ph.D. thesis at Aristotle University’s Veterinary School: titled “Effect of melatonin implants on sperm characteristics and on the freezability of Karagouniki ram semen,” focused on reproductive biotechnology in sheep.​

After qualifying, he is described as having “worked as a vet” in Greece and being briefly in clinical veterinary practice while seeking a permanent academic post, but without named clinics, research grants, or specific field projects in public profiles.