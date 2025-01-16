[Believe it or not, I posted this on 22 February 2022, nearly 2 years ago. See it again for free, to understand this is big pharma selling human genetic engineering via the back door]

BLOCKBUSTER DRUGS BECOME RIP-OFFS

The lack of sustainability of the Gates/Fauci Big Pharma model of drug development is now plain for all to see.

It started to sound a bit dodgy when ‘Glybera’, the first gene therapy drug to be launched in Europe, was priced at $1M, and unsurprisingly, was withdrawn from the market having sold diddly-squat, see Goodbye Glybera! The World’s First Gene Therapy will be Withdrawn.

Then, Gilead Sciences Inc.’s drug ‘Yescarta’ had only been administered to five patients two months after launch in the US. The price tag for the treatment was $373,000. The waiting list amounted to over 200, but patients’ insurance would not cover the cost.

Just after reading about Yescarta, I read of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s drug ‘Luxturna’ priced at $850,000 per treatment being judged vastly overpriced in the US by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review.

Novartis launched ‘Kymriah’ in the US in August, 2017 with a $475,000 price tag.

In, 2019, media reports announced the launch of ‘Zolgensma’ (AveXis), a gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Novartis hit the headlines when it suggested its price could be around the $4m (€3.5m) mark. Yes, you read correctly!

Based on the above, we must ask: what company can survive in the long term when its customers cannot afford to buy its products? Or is big pharma hoping that global healthcare budgets will win the lottery???

WHY THESE DRUGS HAVE FAILED

A short list below:

The patient population is tiny. Patients are desperate—faulty genes need miracle cures—but not stupid. Regulators are picking up on the observed quality issues. No one understands how gene therapy REALLY works in practice. Finally, and importantly, healthcare systems can’t afford them, so they have gone nowhere.

This is clearly a failed strategy that investors have picked up on—time for something new and exciting!!!

GENE THERAPY FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD—NOW THERE’S A THOUGHT!

Enter SARS-CoV-2 injections for all, even very little babies, based on gene therapy.

That is, sadly, where we are today. This is the long awaited TIPPING POINT!

Another big pharma failed strategy that is unraveling at a rate of knots.

More on this very soon…

