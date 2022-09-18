Big Pharma companies are product license holders, not just manufacturers: purposeful fudging of responsibilities
...and have outsourced ALL manufacture!
Don't be fooled
Every time you hear a Big Pharma company referred to as a ‘manufacturer’, don't be fooled. They are responsible for everything, from cradle to grave in the lifecycle of the product they are licensed to sell. They have carefully branded themselves over the years as merely ‘manufacturers’ to distance themselves from their Regulatory respons…