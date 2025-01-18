Hard to believe, eh?

This is something I’d wager you do not know - big pharma companies have been going broke, gradually, over the last four decades. They outsourced all the assets required to develop new drugs during the mid 1980s and 1990s. Without the required skills, the valley of death was created (new products failing during development). That created the patent cliff (no new drugs coming through to replace their existing patented ones about to lose patent protection). At the same time, big pharma stopped making what were generic (small molecule) products Then, in the 2000s, biologic drugs, such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) became too difficult to produce.

By the mid to late 2000s, all that big pharma companies had left to sell were gene modified cell therapies known as CAR T. A single treatment had to cost c. $400,000 because they were for rare blood cancers (rare meaning not many customers). Even at that price, they were never going to make blockbuster returns for their investors. They were not selling. Then this happened…

CAR T Therapies get FDA Black Box Warning

FDA issues new boxed warning for CAR T-cell therapies, By Sabina Ray, Jan 30, 2024

Extract below:

Initially, the benefits of CAR T-cell therapy in lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma were thought to outweigh the risk of T-cell malignancy. However, in November 2023 the FDA emphasized a need to monitor CAR T-cell therapy clinical trials and post-marketing adverse event reporting throughout patients’ entire lives, enabling the identification of new malignancies and testing for the CAR gene when they occur.

Currently, six CAR T-cell therapies have been approved in the US:

tisagenlecleucel

brexucabtagene autoleucel

ciltacabtagene autoleucel

lisocabtagene maraleucel

idecabtagene vicleucel

axicabtagene ciloleucel

US FDA was quick to react, with

This is listed in November 27, 2024:

FDA Investigating Serious Risk of Hematologic Malignancy Following Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel)

In layperson terms, it means there was evidence that CAR T therapies could cause secondary cancers.

This is the first CAR T therapy to be approved by FDA, in August 2017:

Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) and the package insert.

“WARNING: CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME, NEUROLOGICAL TOXICITIES, and SECONDARY HEMATOLOGICAL MALIGNANCIES

See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning.

• Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred in patients receiving KYMRIAH. Do not administer KYMRIAH to patients with active infection or inflammatory disorders. Treat severe or life-threatening CRS with tocilizumab or tocilizumab and corticosteroid . (2.3, 2.4, 5.1)

• Neurological toxicities, which may be severe or life-threatening, can occur following treatment with KYMRIAH, including concurrently with CRS. Monitor for neurological events after treatment with KYMRIAH. Provide supportive care as needed. (5.2)

• T cell malignancies have occurred following treatment of hematologic malignancies with BCMA- and CD19- directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapies, including KYMRIAH. (5.9)

• KYMRIAH is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the KYMRIAH REMS. (5.3)”

So, what should subscribers conclude?

It’s very simple. CAR T therapies, which are gene modified cell therapies (genetic engineering using CRISPR), were re-branded as vaccines. That is why they could develop and produce them so quickly, as they had been marketed for years.

Suddenly, big pharma was back making $billions, such as Pfizer’s $80 billion.

In summary, the side effects being experienced with the so called ‘vaccines’ are identical (as far as a non-expert such as me can detect from reading the package insert).

Of note, is that Professor Angus Dalgleish, Professor of Oncology at St Georges Hospital Medical School London has been banging the drum on these jabs causing “turbo” cancers.

Seems to me that this supports the work of Professor Dalgleish to expose the dangers with these jabs.

I rest my case, for now. Please do share this, to get the word out further.