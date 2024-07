SMALL DON’T MEAN POWERLESS?

Goliath was a giant, covered from head to toe in armour, armed to the teeth.

David was diddy (little, for our non-UK friends). He was a lowly shepherd, without a scrap of armour, and only a sling and stone to defend himself with.

How on earth did David slay Goliath? Such an apparent total mis-match…

…or so it seemed—but looks can…