I’m sharing this because it is probably the best explanation of the SARS-CoV-2 plandemic I have done:

Ignoring 60-years of pharmaceutical safety standards rendered the jabs ‘defective products’. Anyone injured could make a claim under product liability legislation.

In the UK, it is the Consumer Protection Act 1987.

This is an example in the US

So, don’t believe these jabs have an kind of exemption from legal remedies, because they can be proven defective by any law firm worth their salt with the expert statements I can prepare.

Regards,

Hedley

