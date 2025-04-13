I’m sharing this because it is probably the best explanation of the SARS-CoV-2 plandemic I have done:
Ignoring 60-years of pharmaceutical safety standards rendered the jabs ‘defective products’. Anyone injured could make a claim under product liability legislation.
In the UK, it is the Consumer Protection Act 1987.
This is an example in the US
So, don’t believe these jabs have an kind of exemption from legal remedies, because they can be proven defective by any law firm worth their salt with the expert statements I can prepare.
Regards,
Hedley
Hedley: having been trying to generate some momentum for such claims (involving talking and meeting with several of the largest law firms in the UK and some eminent barristers), whilst what you say is theoretically correct, there are numerous other obstacles, notably finding experts who will support medical causation arguments.
We’re now also into issues with limitation.
Mixed vaccine types is also problematic (and may have been deliberate.)
The underdeveloped class action system in the UK mitigates against it too.
Ultimately, I suspect the establishment will close ranks on this and stop the dam breaking on claims, notwithstanding that they may allow a few through to make it look like the system is working.
Happy to chat though to see if other approaches could work.
Seriously?!?!?!
The public is clueless about this dynamite information!!!
How many so-called ‘experts’, who had no clue what they were talking about, described these injections as ‘safe and effective’?
The public has been told a tissue of lies… About the beat-up threat of ‘Covid’, and about the ‘vaccine solution’ that should never have been implemented against a common group of respiratory ailments that aren’t a major threat to most people.
And you know what this means?
It means that the people who were mis/disinformed by ‘the authorities’, aka LIED TO, and who were pressured, coerced, manipulated and even MANDATED to submit to the worse than useless injections, have not given their valid voluntary informed consent to the intervention.
There is NO VALID CONSENT!!!
When is the shit going to hit the fan about this massive scandal?!