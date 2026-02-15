BIG PHARMA IS OUT OF CONTROLThe Truth is Out, My Friends!!!Hedley ReesFeb 15, 20261644Share“NTD’s Lee Hall sits down with Hedley Rees, Managing Director of Pharmaflow, who has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for over 40 years.”Leave a comment1644Share
That came across very well. UK leads the way to help our economy is the Govts objective.
These point of care manufacturing units are going to be at regional centres, not the District General Hospital.
To make money ie help the economy these units need to export surely this would be better as a national unit. Unless of course they are going to be used by the nearby Universities to develop new vaccines .
We have many countries with mRNA manufacturing capability as a consequence of COVID which I assume is for the population shots. Will other countries also have the point of care units, for the personalised shots, if so where is the export market?
"About as useful as a chocolate teapot."
The urge to plagiarize that, is beyond my powers of abstinence.
Levity aside, you presented very well; knowledgeable, balanced and reasonable.
That said, you did it again; your observations about the dearth of vertical integration that divestiture and contracting represent, are duplicated across nearly all domains of manufacturing. It becomes a function of perverse incentives and "at arms reach" avoidance of liability.
Yes, I sincerely appreciate the window into the pharmaceutical supply chain you have framed, but once again; you've been quite thought-provoking at a fundamental level that scales across all supply chains.
One speculation regarding your marginalization occurs to me; the sheer granularity of your related experience, can militate against you in the perceptions of those who would otherwise find your discourse quite accessible.
There is no recourse for this, if my own experience over the last quarter-century in corporate compliance can be thought relevant in any fashion. Your utterances are sublimely evocative for those like myself; I can envision each layer of staffing involved in the supply chain.
The average person really has no idea; it's all a "black box" putatively operated by automatons. Nothing could be further from the facts, and each layer of staffing serves its own metric, meets its requirement according to the prevailing incentive structure.
More concisely; the human condition obtains. There is always error, foundationally. To this, we add the compounding factors of incompetence and fraud. Therein lies the "offramp" from accountability and liability, the sine qua non of risk management. I refer to it as the "circular firing squad of avoidance."
Well..... thank you for the link to a very neat and accessible presentation. If you should ever find yourself across the pond and on the west coast, with time on your hands, I'd be honored to host you for a dinner you'd find memorably gratifying.
Perhaps you'll consider bringing your soon-to-be-mothballed Substack out, on occasion, just to share an occasional link as you did today.