[Note from Hedley: This is for paid subscribers only. As mentioned, I am taking a short break from wider circulation, to avoid certain comments]

Big Pharma needs a science lesson

This is a snippet from a book I wrote in 2015. It seemed relevant to post it here, since the whole of the COVID scandemic seemed to be constant repetition of phrases such as “follow the science”, “trust the science”, “science doesn’t lie” etc, etc.

Well, in actual fact, there is no more than basic ‘applied’ science involved in developing drugs. The majority is engineering and industrial technology (not AI!!!), the same as for an aircraft, automobile, or silicon chip.

When you see these complex diagrams explaining how the body’s biology works, that’s nonsense.