This is a recycle of a previous post, even more relevant today:

Prepare to Repel Boarders!

““The order "prepare to repel boarders" was issued when a ship was threatened with an enemy assault.””

This analogy from the maritime world could equally apply to where we are now with Big Pharma’s assault on our health and wellbeing, at the end of a hypodermic syringe.

Reading further on the repel boarders analogy reveals:

““At the command "repel boarders," grape and musketry were brought to bear upon the enemy as they prepared to attack. Men remaining on the broadside guns continued to fire, and stood by with pikes to repel enemy attempting to enter through gun ports or quarter galleries. When this was accomplished, a large well-armed and armoured boarding party would storm across to engage the disordered and demoralised enemy. The ship's boats would be armed and loaded with soldiers who would attempt to board the enemy at some place away from the main boarding action.””

Never fear me hearty’s, the Big Pharma ship is a mirage

The good news here is that disabling this apparent foe will not require the might and muscle of the above—the Big Pharma addictive gambler gave its ship away many years ago, as we learned previously:

“Big Pharma was crippled by a debilitating addiction many years ago. As with any addiction, lifestyle choices are at the center of the problem. For the addictive gambler, the roots of their demise lie in early success. Seduced by the rush of easy money, it becomes a way of life. The gambler doesn’t feel the need to go out and work, preferring instead to focus on beating the odds. Nothing is as important as the next win, and possessions and relationships often are discarded in order to fuel the habit. By the time the gambler realizes the problem, it is all too late: no home, no family, and few friends, little money, and no prospect of being able to hold down a job.”

The Big Pharma ship is merely an empty vessel.

Breaking the illusion is the task ahead

As we stand today, the vast majority of people in the world believe the illusion. They think Big Pharma actually has the physical presence to develop and commercialise safe, effective, quality medicines, including the SARS-CoV-2 injections, of course.

What if they knew that was not the case?

…bit like Airbus can’t develop and manufacture aircraft, nor Rolls-Royce aeroengines, or Apple iPhones etc, etc.

Would they be so quick to consume their products in unlimited quantities?

This is the first step in REHAB FOR BIG PHARMA—getting the addict, and the world at large, to admit there is a problem.

To reinforce the point, I’ll finish off here with a short extract from FIND IT, FILE IT, FLOG IT: Pharma's Crippling Addiction and How to Cure it

The Triple ‘F’ lifestyle yielded mega returns in the early days. The bank of molecule “chips” was duly replenished and systematically placed on the roulette wheel of regulatory review, waiting for that fateful black ball to drop, hopefully resulting in an approval from the regulators and mega-returns. When the odds began to go against it, facilities and people were cast out to conserve the stash in the bank. As the odds continued to favor the house, resources were funneled into FIND IT and FLOG IT. FILE IT increasingly became the poor relation, taken for granted as the necessary evil to be overcome on the road to life in the sun. This, of course, has been the fatal mistake. FILE IT covers the entire product-development cycle, from conceptualization to commercialization. The early successes in Pharma struck the industry blind to the true nature of what it was doing. The industry is still blind to it. That is why this is the overriding harsh reality. The industry and Big Pharma, in particular, is an addict in denial, still placing its bets on the regulatory roulette wheel. This may seem an extreme assessment, and in some ways it is because Big Pharma companies are still relatively rich. However, the industry’s key players do exhibit many of the characteristics of the gambler: an obsession with chasing the big win (blockbusters)

low-level engagement in key relationships (for example, patients, doctors, contractors, regulators, and distributors)

divestment of life possessions to fund the stake and hedge the uncertainty (mass, tactical outsourcing, and abandonment of out-of-patent products)

a mind-set embedded in those early years of success, as an alternative to the hard yards of working for a living. If we take the metaphor at face value, things don’t look good for Big Pharma companies, as habits of a lifetime die hard. Often, addiction is a slow downward spiral into the gutter. Some would argue that is the trajectory before us, the logical conclusion of a lifetime of neglect. It would be perfectly reasonable to see it that way, given what we now know. If the addict were to accept its plight, acknowledge the problem, and seek rehabilitation, there would be further harsh realities to face that stem from the lifetime of addiction. These need to be unearthed to appreciate the scope of the journey ahead, if it is to be one of recovery. We explore them in the remainder of this chapter.

That was written nine years ago, and, sadly, the slow downward spiral into the gutter did come to pass. FRIENDS—WE MUST NEVER LET IT HAPPEN AGAIN!

You can play YOUR part in REHAB FOR BIG PHARMA

The ambition I hold for REHAB FOR BIG PHARMA is that it will allow you to explain the illusion to family, friends, colleagues and others willing to listen. Then you can answer questions on what went wrong, and how it could be put right. Spread the word far and wide, if you haven’t already.

This will make you an agent of change—part of the solution, not a victim or hostage to fortune.

We’ve got this!

Hedley