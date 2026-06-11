INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
13h

"Having your cake...and eating it..." Doing things on the cheap, and charging sky-high prices to the customers..? The oldest bad business plan in the book..?

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