Trialsite News Interview from 2 years ago

About two years ago, I was interviewed by Megan Redshaw, here:

The hypothesis was that Big pharma’s 40-year love affair with outsourcing everything must end, otherwise investors will take their money elsewhere.

Why—three main reasons

Pharma manufacturers divested their physical storage, logistics and distribution skills and assets to the wholesaler network. Through consolidation, this network is now dominated by three major corporations – McKesson, Cardinal, and AmerisourceBergen. Pharma manufacturers’ crucial link with the users of its products has been lost.

Outsourcing drug development and commercialization activities to Contract Research Organisations (CROs) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs) has created a highly complex network of third-party contractors working on a fee-for-service basis. These tactical, arms-length relationships have resulted in the following: Clinical trial sponsors and product license holders must pay cash for any innovations they may want to introduce into their products, putting a drag on innovation. Time-to-market is in the hands of the contractor network, as lead-times are stipulated in contracts, and they are conservative, to say the least. The high contractor switching costs and disruption involved in changing supply sources means clinical trial sponsors and product license holders become locked-in and hostage to price escalation. Each contractor involved is a different company, and some are even in competition with each other.



Outsourcing early-stage development of drugs has resulted in:

Early-stage development deprived of the investment needed to create a sound platform on safety, efficacy, and quality.

These small companies do not have the skills, funding or critical mass required to develop new drugs.

The small companies have to depend on convincing investment analysts that they have a wonder drug, so that a big pharma company buys or partners with them - BioNTech and Moderna fit the mould.

Do investors know the issues?

I suspect the investors familiar with the outsourced model think it was always a good idea to reduce risk and save costs. They should think again.

As demand has dropped, Moderna’s supplier of the drug substance, Lonza, is going to see a big hit on its projected profits. Their investors will not be happy as orders are cancelled and profits drop - see the account of the demand drop here:

If it happens with Pfizer too, as Lonza also supply them, it is going to be a big argument between them, don’t you think?

Sit tight folks, the tide is changing!!!

Best, Hedley :O)