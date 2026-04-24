There’s nothing new under the sun

As I have been writing these newsletters, beginning January 2022, the key messages have coalesced. I’m recycling this newsletter from April 2022 to explain the single key message that maybe we should all be lining up behind—Big Pharma is nothing when we realise it has no physical assets to develop new drugs. It therefore had to revert to fraud to make blockbuster returns for investors, and that can be proven, if lawyers were able to understand the opportunity they have.

The excerpt from the post below explains more:

“WHERE DOES DAVID AND GOLIATH COME IN?

The first message from the analogy is this. Big Pharma is in a bad way.

This self-inflicted addiction to easy money earned in the good-old-days, has left investors really unhappy with any whiff of diminishing returns. With so few new, better drugs getting to market due to the above, desperation has stepped.

Who would have thought the world would need annual, mutiple doses of gene therapy products, administered by injection, for the foreseeable future?

Me neither.”

The Physical Assets that Went

These are the physical assets that went out the boat in the early 1980s:

Manufacturing facilities, making the people working in them redundant.

Distribution warehouses, making the people working in them redundant.

Testing laboratories, making the people working in them redundant.

Clinical trials units, making the people working in them redundant.

Products that patients were dependent on (once the patent ran out).

Early stage drug development, for small companies to take the risks.

Today, Big Pharma companies merely patent molecular compounds, hand them over to third party contractors, and market the bones out of the paltry few that are approved for sale.

The contractors, that used to work for them, hold all the cards. They can charge what they like and get paid no matter how they perform, or whether the drug is approved, or not.

Taking a leaf out of David’s book

So, here we have giant Goliath (Big Pharma), with no defense against the slinging skill of David, which is reported to be equivalent to a .45 automatic pistol.

Lawyers could get that pistol if they were to speak with me, but so far, it hasn’t happened. Everything I offer is pro-bono, and quite a number of lawyers have my expert witness statements through third parties. I’ve supplied a lot of stuff to Aaron Siri’s team, but it’s all one-way communication. Not blaming anyone, just expressing my frustrations.

Never fear, though, subscribers—I’ll be on this case until it’s cracked!!!