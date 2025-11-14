Obesity is the Next Big Pharma Blockbuster Opportunity

It should not have escaped your attention that drugs to make you thinner and remove any bulges are in high demand today. As you would expect, big, deep pockets Pfizer, has joined the fray, with an acquisition:

“U.S. drugmaker Pfizer said late on Friday it had clinched an up to $10 billion deal for Metsera, in a blow to Novo [Nordisk] as the Danish group tries to claw back lost ground against U.S. rival Eli Lilly (LLY.N)”

Novo Nordisk tried to steal the deal, given it already sells its own treatments:

Wegovy

Saxenda

Ozempic

Pfizer won the battle.

Eli Lilly, competitor to Novo Nordisk, also has these on the market:

Zepbound (tirzepatide)

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) (for type 2 diabetes but used off-label for weight loss)

The Twist in the Tale

However this war over fat reduction turns out, there is an important change of direction that should be reported - Novo Nordisk bought the world’s second largest Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) to secure capacity for its weight-loss jabs, but the site is not doing well with FDA:

“Despite boasting a new owner, the Indiana manufacturing plant Novo Nordisk picked up as part of its parent company’s Catalent buyout last year continues to catch flak from the FDA.

Novo has received an FDA Form 483 at the Bloomington, Indiana, facility after an agency inspection of the site in late June and July, Stat first reported. [Major U.S. drug manufacturing plant did not properly investigate cat hair, pests, and other problems, FDA finds].

The six-observation citation—which was obtained and published by Stat—details a range of manufacturing infractions, including the improper investigation of contaminants and equipment failures.

This isn’t the first time the Bloomington site has landed in the FDA’s crosshairs, and the latest write-up comes as the facility has been implicated in the delay of regulatory verdicts on Regeneron’s Eylea HD and the rejection of a separate Regeneron cancer med, both of which are manufactured at Novo’s plant.

In an emailed statement, a Novo Nordisk spokesperson confirmed receipt of the Form 483 and told Fierce Pharma that the company considers adherence to good manufacturing practice guidelines a “top priority.”

What are the implications here?

The first implication is that Novo Nordisk’s acquisition suggests that owning your drug development and manufacturing assets is an important advantage. That was lost once Big Pharma began selling them off 40+ years ago.

The second implication is that Novo’s due diligence was far from diligent. This site was also the subject of an earlier FDA inspection, relating to COVID Boosters:

“On Tuesday night, the FDA released (PDF) a Form 483 notice it had sent to Catalent, citing 12 observations from a lengthy August inspection of its Bloomington, Indiana, site. The massive facility is among the largest in the portfolio of contract manufacturing powerhouse Catalent.”

This is the FDA 483 Inspection Report.

12 Observations that will make your hair stand on end! Deep systemic issues that would take a year or 2 to remediate, yet instead of being stopped producing, they were allowed to carry on.

What is the Moral of the Story?

Big Pharma’s search for blockbusters, following the SARS-CoV-2 injections scandal, continues with knee-jerk changes of direction that are blind to the safety of the patients that will be taking their products.

FDA leadership has the power to close down manufacturing sites that do not satisfactorily remediate issues in a reasonable time frame, under 21 CFR. Why is it not happening?

