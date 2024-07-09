Something for those wanting a deeper understanding on Big Pharma

“Find It, File It, Flog It

PHARMA'S CRIPPLING ADDICTION AND HOW TO CURE IT

by Hedley Rees ‧ RELEASE DATE: Dec. 3, 2015

“A thoroughly researched and considered industry critique that includes substantive, visionary ideas for rehabilitation.

A searing indictment of “Big Pharma” offers specific recommendations for change.

British pharmaceutical industry consultant Rees (Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry, 2011) takes aim at the fundamental manner in which drug companies do business in a book that calls for nothing less than a massive overhaul. Tracing big pharma’s emphasis on blockbuster drugs to an early 1980s marketing war between two stomach-ulcer drug brands, the author demonstrates that patents have continued to drive drug companies’ business strategies today.

Their approach, Rees writes, has “involved finding a promising patented compound (Find It), placing it into a development pipeline intended for regulatory approval to market (File It), and then marketing the approved product with the utmost verve and vigor (Flog It).” The book delves into exactly how pharmaceutical companies operate (it is quite similar in Europe and the United States), exploring the inner workings of the industry via text and diagrams. One of the more remarkable aspects exposed is the fact that big pharma companies “have little or nothing to do with operations in the distribution network”; in fact, only three distributors in the United States control about 80 percent of the market.

This, according to the author, is typical of big pharma: “Today, hardly anything hasn’t been outsourced to some extent.” Of larger consequence is the fact that the failure rate in drug development remains so high: “For every 250 compounds that enter the development pipeline, 249 fail to reach their destinations.” Unfortunately, the solution to this pervasive malaise is “to adopt a totally different approach toward product development,” Rees writes.

This is perhaps where the greatest strength of this deft volume emerges. In addition to his own suggestions for change (including recommending that regulators require “companies to obtain licenses to develop drugs beyond the prototype phase” and “postmortems on all failed drugs to establish what went wrong”), the author makes extensive use of interviews he conducted with numerous professionals, offering their input as expert witness statements. This technique immediately legitimizes the author’s perspective and makes the book far more powerful than if it were written in his voice alone. This is not an empty diatribe—it is a necessary wake-up call for an industry apparently blinded by profit.

A thoroughly researched and considered industry critique that includes substantive, visionary ideas for rehabilitation.”

The book will be nine years’ old at Christmas this year—but they did not heed the messages! This is the Preface:

PREFACE

I almost didn’t write this book. My maiden attempt at a book, despite great reviews, was a disappointment in terms of sales. I had been certain the world was hungry to hear the messages within, not just to inform and educate on my speciality subject—strategic management of the supply chain—but also to help catalyze change for the better in the pharmaceutical industry. As I think back, the important messages were disguised within a relatively high-priced textbook in an industry where the topic of professional management of end-to-end supply chains was as popular as the Conservative Club in Moscow.

Undeterred, I continued to preach the messages at conferences, in professional journals, and through webcasts and podcasts. The presentation I gave at conferences in the United States and European Union was purposefully provocative. I resorted to giving the drug development and commercialization process a funny name, Find It, File It, Flog It, and semiridiculing the notion of scientists discovering blockbuster drugs in the dead of night, surrounded by test tubes, Bunsen burners and other apparatus involved in deep chemistry.

The audiences were always polite. No one challenged me on what I said, although there must have been a lot of skepticism underneath. The only manifestation of that was when I presented at a conference in Tuscany, where a senior Food and Drug Administration official had a coughing fit halfway through my presentation and had to leave. She did not return until I had finished.

I toyed with the idea of writing something more direct and explicit than my first attempt, accessible to the “informed patient” as well as those in the industry. Something was stopping me, though. It was one thing shouting at the dark and accepting that no one was interested, but totally different about an industry seemingly so privileged and well established.

Then I read The War of Art by Steven Pressfield. His view was that creativity is blood, sweat, and tears and a fight against the fear of creating something at which others will pick. It requires a steely determination to keep resisting the knot in your stomach telling you to stop and pursue more tranquil endeavors—to turn up at your desk every morning to write the next installment.

I didn’t stop, and this book is the result. I hope you enjoy it. I certainly enjoyed writing it—in the end.

