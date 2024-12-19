Something I picked up on this morning…for critical thinkers

💉 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲: PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors are redefining cancer immunotherapy.

💉 The first PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors were approved just 10 years ago (Keytruda and Opdivo).

💉 It’s estimated that more than 700,000 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 have been treated with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors since their introduction.

💉 The global market for PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors is predicted to reach $110 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031.



💉 Currently, there are 9 FDA-approved PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors:



⚆ Keytruda (pembrolizumab) – Merck

⚆ Opdivo (nivolumab) – Bristol Myers Squibb

⚆ Tecentriq (atezolizumab) – Roche/Genentech

⚆ Imfinzi (durvalumab) – AstraZeneca

⚆ Bavencio (avelumab) – Merck Group/Pfizer

⚆ Libtayo (cemiplimab) – Regeneron/Sanofi

⚆ Jemperli (dostarlimab) – GSK

⚆ Zynyz (retifanlimab) – Incyte

⚆ Loqtorzi (toripalimab) – Coherus BioSciences/Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd

“The majority of clinically used PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors are monoclonal antibodies but their applications are limited due to their poor oral bioavailability and immune-related adverse effects (irAEs)”

