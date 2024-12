Something I picked up on this morningโ€ฆfor critical thinkers

This is a big pharma marketing social media post:

๐Ÿ’‰ ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐œ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ง๐จ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ฒ: PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors are redefining cancer immunotherapy.

๐Ÿ’‰ The first PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors were approved just 10 years ago (Keytruda and Opdivo).

๐Ÿ’‰ Itโ€™s estimated that more than 700,000 ๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ have been treated with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors since their introduction.

๐Ÿ’‰ The global market for PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors is predicted to reach $110 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2031.



๐Ÿ’‰ Currently, there are 9 FDA-approved PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors:



โš† Keytruda (pembrolizumab) โ€“ Merck

โš† Opdivo (nivolumab) โ€“ Bristol Myers Squibb

โš† Tecentriq (atezolizumab) โ€“ Roche/Genentech

โš† Imfinzi (durvalumab) โ€“ AstraZeneca

โš† Bavencio (avelumab) โ€“ Merck Group/Pfizer

โš† Libtayo (cemiplimab) โ€“ Regeneron/Sanofi

โš† Jemperli (dostarlimab) โ€“ GSK

โš† Zynyz (retifanlimab) โ€“ Incyte

โš† Loqtorzi (toripalimab) โ€“ Coherus BioSciences/Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd





โ€œThe majority of clinically used PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors are monoclonal antibodies but their applications are limited due to their poor oral bioavailability and immune-related adverse effects (irAEs)โ€

So, can I ask all you critical thinkers out there, what is your view?



