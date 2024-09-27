The Seduction

As my time working in the industry moved over the years, I noticed that journals and other media outlets began to call big Pharma companies like Pfizer ‘The Manufacturers’.

The seductive message was “we only manufacture the products, we aren’t responsible when they go into the distribution network.”

That was a purposeful misrepresentation of the facts.

What are the Facts?

Big Pharma companies are awarded licenses for their products to enter interstate commerce. As the product license holders selling the products, they hold total and ultimate accountability for its performance, in terms of safety and efficacy. Safety must be judged on the products produced by the physical supply chain that will enter a patient’s body.

The Conclusion

Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca have reneged on their on their responsibility to ensure the products they sold and are still selling to the public are safe. Aside from flouting pharmaceutical laws that have been in place for nearly 10 decades, they have contravened the laws of product liability, heath and safety, and a number of other legal obligations that apply to companies selling products.

Lawyers and attorneys - the door is open - time to step up to the plate.

