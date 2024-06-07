What is outsourcing?

For those not fully sure what outsourcing means, this is a simplified version:

“Businesses may chose to get companies they do not own to carry out some of the activities they need to keep the business running and make a profit”.

This is classically known in the procurement world as the ‘make v buy’ decision.

Make = Your company develops (designs) and manufactures a product, component or raw material.

Buy = Another company develops (designs) and manufacturers a product, component or raw material.

It sounds simple, but it is crucially important to get the strategy right. Again, in simple terms, it means keeping the assets required to beat your competition in-house.

Once those assets and skills have been identified and secured, other activities can be bought-out (from outside the business). Even companies that appear to have outsourced a significant amount of activities off-shore, such as Dyson, keep their crown jewels of design and manufacturing know-how inside the company.

It can sometimes go wrong

There are examples of it going wrong, such as this one:

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner: A tale of TERRIBLE supply chain management

The article reports how Boeing suffered a horrible $Bns overspend, years of delay and much confusion, because they outsourced so much of their work to third parties. It concludes:

“Didn't someone present this supply chain danger in a risk management presentation to upper management? They had to have. That’s what large corporations do. So the fact remains that either Boeing execs simply disregarded the warnings, or they were cocky enough to think they were bigger than supply chain management; that they could slip by using a new, cost-effective approach that had never been seen before in Boeing’s 90-plus year history.”

Boeing stepped back—Big Pharma went rogue

Luckily for Boeing, the market forgave them, and they managed to repatriate the lost control back in-house, in the nick of time. The Boeing execs learned the lesson—Big Pharma execs didn’t, and still haven’t.

Outsourcing has just continued on unabated from the early 1980s. Today, Big Pharma can’t develop or manufacture drugs, so it has turned rogue. It has colluded with its contractors and suppliers to indemnify them so they could ignore their legal obligations to follow Good Manufacturing and Distribution Practice (GMDP).

This is an example of just one instance:

It begins:

“Serialization is a mandatory requirement in the pharmaceutical industry. It was introduced in order to protect against counterfeit or other misbranded products entering the legitimate supply chain.”

Without Pfizer’s indemnification of the contractor(s) performing the fill/finish operation, the contractor(s) would be exposed to criminal prosecution.

With that indemnification, they were persuaded to go along with Pfizer’s, and the other’s, evil plans. Same for all the hundreds of other contractors and suppliers.

‘In for a penny, in for a pound’, as they say. Many more breaches will be there, but the Regulatory Authorities such as MHRA are not looking for them. They are not carrying out their legal duty to inspect these contractors, and ensure the contractors are auditing their suppliers.

This can’t get any more serious

This is like the airline industry ignoring the Aviation Authorities that lay down flight rules. If you can imagine how serious that would be, you know how serious this is :(

For my part, all I can do is keep sharing what I know with subscribers here, and in interviews etc, in the hope that the gravity of this sinks in with the wider public.

Where the hell are Governments in asking the piercing questions? These Pfizer et al contracts should be null and void, as they have broken pharmaceutical law!

