BIG PHARM'S FOUR DECADES DECENDING INTO THE GUTTER—YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS—IT'S SICKENING
Follow the four decades:
Birth of big pharma
In the early 1980’s, Big Pharma was born.
Before that, there were large pharmaceutical companies who owned the assets and employed the people necessary to bring new drugs to market.
Baby big pharma tossed the assets and people away at birth, to focus on patenting molecular compounds and power sales & marketing.
That led to the valley of death (failure to get new products to market)
That led to the patent cliff (no product to replace patent-expired products).
Big pharma companies then began M&A activites to stem the bleeding.
1995 - Glaxo acquires Wellcome ($15 billion)
1996 - Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz merge to become Novartis ($40 billion)
1999 - Astra AB & Zeneca merge to become AstraZeneca ($67 billion)
2000 - Glaxo Wellcome acquires SmithKline Beecham to become GlaxoSmithKline ($75.7 billion)
2000 - Pfizer acquired Warner- Lambert ($116 billion) to get Lipitor, at one point with sales of $12 billion a year.
By now, there were no more small molecule patented drugs to buy from other companies. Enter biologics in the form of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).
1998 - FDA approves Genetech’s Herceptin
2002 - FDA approves Abbott’s (Abbvie) Humira
2004 - FDA approves Amgen’s Avastin
2007 - AstraZeneca acquires Medimmune ($15 billion
2009 - Roche acquires Genentech ($46 billion)
2009 - Pfizer acquires Wyeth ($68 billion)
By 2009, all the companies that knew how to manufacture biologic drugs had been swallowed up by those that didn’t. Genentech and Wyeth are excellent cases to make the point. So, the same thing happened as before. The valley of death and patent cliff got them. What next then?
Research had been underway in a category of biologic product from as early as 1960, known as chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) therapy
CAR T therapies became of significant interest to big pharma companies when, in 2014, the FDA awarded them breakthrough designation. Within three years, FDA had approved Novartis’ Kymriah. Refer to the package insert for Kymriah for side effects.
Kymriah is what is known as an autologous therapy. That means it is specific to a single patient. To make these therapies profitable, the price had to be sky-high. At launch, Kymriah was priced at $475,000 per patient treatment. On top of that, the hospital had to bear substantial add-on costs to be able to deliver the treatment.
Supply chain safety was/is also a massive problem—the patient cells have to be extracted in the hospital, to be sent off to the production site where the genetic modification to the cells is carried out. Often the site is hundreds of miles away and the patient sadly passes away while waiting two to six weeks.
