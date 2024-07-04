That led to the valley of death (failure to get new products to market)

Baby big pharma tossed the assets and people away at birth, to focus on patenting molecular compounds and power sales & marketing.

Before that, there were large pharmaceutical companies who owned the assets and employed the people necessary to bring new drugs to market.

Research had been underway in a category of biologic product from as early as 1960, known as chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) therapy

CAR T therapies became of significant interest to big pharma companies when, in 2014, the FDA awarded them breakthrough designation. Within three years, FDA had approved Novartis’ Kymriah. Refer to the package insert for Kymriah for side effects.

Kymriah is what is known as an autologous therapy. That means it is specific to a single patient. To make these therapies profitable, the price had to be sky-high. At launch, Kymriah was priced at $475,000 per patient treatment. On top of that, the hospital had to bear substantial add-on costs to be able to deliver the treatment.