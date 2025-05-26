BIG PHARM'S FOUR DECADES GAMING PATENT LAW AND MERGER & ACQUISITION
Learn how it led to the SARS-Cov-2 injections fraud
Follow the four decades:
Birth of big pharma
In the early 1980’s, Big Pharma was born.
Before that, there were large pharmaceutical companies who owned the assets and employed the people necessary to bring new drugs to market.
Baby big pharma tossed the assets and people away at birth, to focus on patenting molecular compounds and power sales & marketing.
That led to the valley of death (failure to get new products to market)
That led to the patent cliff (no product to replace patent-expired products).
Big pharma companies then began M&A activites to stem the bleeding.
1995 - Glaxo acquires Wellcome ($15 billion)