INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
s r's avatar
s r
17h

In Canada alone they built a massive complex during the plandemic to make these poisons

Reply
Share
s r's avatar
s r
17h

I doubt they are slowing down on their number one spike poison producer. They plan to have everyone wiped out by the cancers produced by these poisons. This is a primary key to their population reduction and their gene editing toolbox.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hedley Rees · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture