Post from 15 October 2022

This is something I posted over 18 months ago now:

This is an excerpt:

Top of the collaborator list is the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, saying:

“In September 2019, we entered into a partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop HIV and tuberculosis programs based on our proprietary mRNA vaccine technology. The investment was the largest equity investment made by the Foundation’s Strategic Investment Fund to date. The collaboration comprises identification and pre-clinical development of vaccines and immunotherapies for these infectious diseases and strives to provide affordable access to world-class medicines in developing countries. The collaboration may also be extended to other infectious disease indications.”

By golly, they weren’t joking, were they :O(

Not much more than a year later and the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA injections were going into people’s arms. Today, mRNA has become the wall-to-wall remedy from big Pharma.

The truth is:

BioNTech is just a pretty website with photos of lies, upon lies, upon lies…

…this is the Board of Directors on the website. All suited and booted to look like the drug development professionals they claim to be, but aren’t.

Scroll over to James Ryan, Chief Legal Officer, and you may be surprised to learn that I know him both personally and professionally. He worked previously for pharma law firms Morrison & Forrester (MoFo) and Covington. He recommended me as an expert witness for the defendant (AstraZeneca) in a class action relating to preventing generic entry for the AZ drug Nexium. I proved AZ were guilty so they asked me to stand down!

Why was BioNTech created?

The public had lost trust in big pharma companies decades ago, as you probably know…

…so they created ‘new kids on the block’ that were (apparently) innovative, flexible, and all the things big pharma was not. Gates and his crew funded creation of the illusion that there was a totally new way to develop drugs—with the crank of the genetic handle, hey presto, a new drug pops out in months.

You know most of the rest…

…except possibly that Novartis ‘gave’ its massive manufacturing facility in Marburg, Germany to the BioNTech website, pretending it had been acquired:

BioNTech to Acquire GMP Manufacturing Site to Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Production Capacity in First Half 2021

Facility will become one of the largest mRNA manufacturing sites in Europe and the third site in the BioNTech manufacturing network in Germany expected to produce BNT162 for global supply

Expected to be fully operational in the first half 2021 with an annual production capacity up to 750 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine

Rapid transition expected due to well-established biotechnology drug substance and drug product manufacturing equipment as well as an experienced team

BioNTech will take over the entire site with currently approximately 300 employees, enabling a rapid transition to BNT162 production upon transaction closing

This is like giving a chain saw to a toddler to cut up logs for the fire. Neither the toddler or the fire are likely to survive.

To finished off

I would ask anyone who reads this to keep an open mind on the bioweapons’ theory. Yes, these grossly defective products are leading to severe patient harm and death; but so would a defective electrical item, automobile, aircraft, or any other product capable harming people, if not manufactured properly. Would you call them weapons or grossly defective products?

When you believe that they are grossly defective products, subject to legal remedies, then there is hope again, because the perpetuators are standing in full sight.

Go easy now,

Hedley

Share