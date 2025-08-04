INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
5h

If by scam you mean kill, then we are in agreement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
1h

My understanding of BioNtech is that it has been going for a decade before COVID, financially supported by the German Govt, but that the mRNA treatment was used for cancer treatment and was not a success.

I assume Hedley's text fits in here.

So we have a purported solution looking for a problem to solve. A solution heavily invested in by the German Govt. Albeit a failed solution for cancer and COVID.

If I remember correctly, Germany is/was a major funder of WHO.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hedley Rees
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture