INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
3h

Gates is enough to condemn anything to ignominious failure...let's hope justice will be done, but don't hold your breath, as they say...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Hedley Rees
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture