Leave a comment

Billy Gates and Big Pharma invented BioNTech (and Moderna)

This post below goes back to November 2024 (still free to access):

“Forty years in the industry, and I only heard of BioNTech in 2018. Then, I noticed on LinkedIn (was ejected for three years, but now back) that a lawyer I had worked with in 2007 on client supply agreements, then at Morrison & Forrester (MoFo), had gone to work for them. I thought no more of it, other than to wonder why he would move to such a tiny company.

Anyway, I thought now to dig in a little deeper on their website.

Top of the collaborator list is the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, saying:

“In September 2019, we entered into a partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop HIV and tuberculosis programs based on our proprietary mRNA vaccine technology. The investment was the largest equity investment made by the Foundation’s Strategic Investment Fund to date. The collaboration comprises identification and pre-clinical development of vaccines and immunotherapies for these infectious diseases and strives to provide affordable access to world-class medicines in developing countries. The collaboration may also be extended to other infectious disease indications.”

The other collaborators are nearly all wall-to-wall mRNA exponents, hmmm.

Then we see this recent post:

“The FDA has placed a hold on BioNTech’s phase 1/2a trial, pausing the company’s efforts to develop a RNA-based vaccine for malaria prevention.

The hold includes BioNTech’s investigational new drug application and the related clinical trial assessing multi-antigen malaria vaccine BNT165e, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) document filed March 4.

The Germany-based company said it is complying with the hold and working to address the next steps with the FDA, according to the SEC filing. Before this, BioNTech had proactively paused the study, the company said.

BioNTech declined further comment, pointing to the SEC filing as the company’s statement on the matter.”

Declined further comment!!!

That says it all. With Peter Marks gone, there is no one at FDA to wave through dangerous drugs.

So, for those optimists among us, this should chalk up another strike towards a solution to the SARS-CoV-2 injections scam :O).

We can’t be complacent of course, but we can monitor to see if there is further evidence of FDA taking control back!

Leave a comment