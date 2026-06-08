Here are just a few pieces of news relating to layoff’s in Biotech companies. Remember, Biotech is supposed to be the new engine room of drug discovery and innovation:

“The German mRNA specialist BioNTech made a fortune through its alliance with Pfizer. BioNTech launched “Project Lightspeed” in January 2020, days after the SARS-CoV-2 genetic sequence went public. It received €375M from the German government to accelerate development and production. Pfizer declined U.S. government support in the form of Operation Warp Speed R&D funding to preserve scientific independence. Yet the U.S. government placed a $2 billion advance-purchase order for 100 million doses in July 2020, with hundreds of millions more to follow. That purchase guarantee, combined with emergency use authorization in December 2020, helped turn Comirnaty into one of the best-selling pharmaceutical products in history. Comirnaty generated roughly €36B in BioNTech revenue across 2021 and 2022.”

“At least five dozen biotechnology companies have laid off employees so far this year [2023] in a sector-wide contraction that has reached large and small drugmakers alike.

Brought on by enduring funding challenges, the consolidation has resulted in roughly 3,200 biotech employees losing their jobs between Jan. 1 and early April, according to data collected by BioPharma Dive.

While the workforce reductions aren’t a new development — more than 100 biotech companies conducted layoffs last year — the pace of announcements has accelerated, suggesting the industry hasn’t recovered from 2022’s market downturn.

Biotech layoffs are easing, but is the worst over?

BioNTech is one of the most recent companies to announce cuts, but the pace of job losses is slowing.

“There have been over 40 rounds of layoffs announced this year as of April 30, compared to more than 50 in the last four months of 2025, according to one industry tracker.

At the beginning of the year at least one analyst predicted that industry reductions would trend downward in 2026. But similar optimism last year proved misplaced when job losses rose 16% year over year amid unanticipated market turbulence in the U.S., including tariff threats, most-favored-nation pricing proposals and continuing cost pressures from the Inflation Reduction Act.

So far, many of this year’s cuts were driven by familiar industry pressures, such as investigational drug failures, strategic reprioritizations and efforts to improve operational efficiency.”

Where will the next Blockbuster Drug come from?

This is the question investors and pharma boards are asking. Now the COVID feeding frenzy is over, there is nothing in the pipeline. Big Pharma companies below are spending $billions on underfunded and under resourced Biotech’s:

I’d recommend subscribers keep an eagle eye on the pharmaceutical press, to keep up-to-date with the patent cliff looming over the entire industry.

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