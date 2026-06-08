INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
11h

Blockbuster drugs delivering a healthier country? No, just healthier profits based on voodooism. Maybe people are waking up to the fact that sterling health is better achieved by avoiding big pharma vaccine and drug poisons masquerading as medicines.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Hedley Rees
Alison Conley's avatar
Alison Conley
12h

Vinay Prasad and Tracy Beth Hoeg were removed from CBER and CDER last month. The timing is interesting because it kind of coincides with US mid terms. It sounds like Prasad was removed because he was pushing back on gene therapies blocking them from reaching the market and Hoeg was removed because she was diplomatically attempting to reduce the US vaccine schedule by attempting to line us up with Denmark. I think Denmark’s schedule is significantly less than US guidelines. I wonder if biotech will start to pick up now that these 2 have been removed. It seems the only way to keep biotech up is by removing the safety handrails Hedley!☹️

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hedley Rees · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture