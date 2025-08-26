About Johnny Vedmore

For those who do not know of Johnny Vedmore, he is a gifted investigative journalist who leave no stone unturned. He is also Welsh, like me, so he has to be good :O)

This is his site: Newspaste…

…and if you click into the link below, and you happen to be wide awake, which you will be if you are on here, you will realise how good he is:

Spoiler alert:

“This is the story of how intelligence-linked left-wing British & American politicians betrayed their voters to implement a Globalist centre-ground political ideology called “The Third Way.”

Remember too that Blair’s Government got into bed with Big Pharma in 2001, and that was the beginning of the SARS-CoV-2 scam. This is how it ended, their final meeting before preparation began to get the jabs out:

Note point 5.:

Paper produced by Office for Life Sciences and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI)

What more do you need to know about the British component of ‘The Third Way?

