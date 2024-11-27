Share

Big Pharma has been at it for the last 40 years!

As a subscriber to INSIDE PHARMA, you will have a voracious appetite for the truth of what Big Pharma has been up to. So, here it is, and it goes back 40 years.

I explained it all roughly 15 years ago, in the book below:

It had a fabulous review from Amazon’s recommended reviewer, Kirkus Reviews.

This is the Kirkus Review and here are some extracts:

“A thoroughly researched and considered industry critique that includes substantive, visionary ideas for rehabilitation.”

“A searing indictment of “Big Pharma” offers specific recommendations for change.”

“British pharmaceutical industry consultant Rees (Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry, 2011) takes aim at the fundamental manner in which drug companies do business in a book that calls for nothing less than a massive overhaul. Tracing big pharma’s emphasis on blockbuster drugs to an early 1980s marketing war between two stomach-ulcer drug brands, the author demonstrates that patents have continued to drive drug companies’ business strategies today. Their approach, Rees writes, has “involved finding a promising patented compound (Find It), placing it into a development pipeline intended for regulatory approval to market (File It), and then marketing the approved product with the utmost verve and vigor (Flog It).”

I sounded the alarm bell in 2015!

The book was published in 2015, predicting (by inference) that if the Find It, File It, Flog It approach to developing new drugs was not reformed, there was a disaster waiting for the world.

Now, nearly 10 years later, that disaster has occurred. Big Pharma’s addiction to gambling on patented molecules continued unabated, to the point where there was nowhere left to go for Big Pharma, other than to commit massive fraud, in collusion with its contractors and suppliers.

The book didn’t sell then, but 10 years on, I’ve re-published it in the hope that appetites have changed over the years. This is the description taken from the Amazon site:

“There are numerous books on the market that skewer Big Pharma, but they really only scratch the surface of a deep-seated affliction.

Find It, File It, Flog It: Big Pharma’s Crippling Addiction and How to Cure It examines an industry model that has not changed since the 1950s and offers practicable solutions for transforming it.

Author and supply chain management consultant Hedley G. Rees has firsthand experience with the industry. In an engaging style that speaks to a wide audience, he explains how pharmaceutical companies are addicted to the big profits that come from rushing drugs through the regulatory pipeline, aggressively marketing them—and gambling with people’s lives.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Providing facts, personal opinions, and the voices of expert witnesses for a broader perspective, Find It, File It, Flog It seeks to put patients—the ultimate beneficiaries of modern medicine—back in control of their destinies.”

Here are my two favorite images in the book:

Here are some of the reviews for the 2015 version:

“Great book - a balanced, perceptive critique of present day Pharma and how it can help itself.

Reviewed in the United Kingdom on 19 February 2016

Verified Purchase

First rate review of the current business model and its weaknesses by Hedley Rees. I read it from cover to cover in one day. Several anecdotes resonated with my own experience, and unsurprisingly the cure to present challenges and problems is largely in the industry's own hands. This makes fascinating reading, equally so with respect to the author's own observations and experience and the expert witness statements of his many industry contacts.”

“5.0 out of 5 stars Taking the lid off Big Pharma

Reviewed in the United Kingdom on 24 May 2018

Hedley Rees doesn't mince his words and his message is clear : the pharma business is screwing patients and taxpayers. Big-time.



This is largely because Big Pharma is driven by investors whose principal role in life is to make mega-bucks. It turns put that saving lives and improving health is virtually a by-product of this dash-for-cash mentality which invariably puts profits before patients.

By perpetuating a drug-development system predicated around the patenting, and patent-banking, of medicinal molecules, the industry has managed to engineer itself a massively lucrative business model wifh minimal market accountability. (The pharma industry is the world's most profitable business sector with profits even greater than banking and high tech).

According to Hedley Rees this profit-focused approach creates enormous waste, massively escalated drug costs and dreadfully poor therapeutic outcomes.

But Rees isnt here to simply whine about another rip-off industry. He offers credible solutions albeit ones that will require a wholesale shift in corporate culture and a huge industry re-focus away from patent-centricity to patient-centricity.

You finish the book thinking that Big Pharma is an avaricious supertanker that is going to take a lot of slowing down. A combination of government intervention and sustained public opinion might offer the best chance but who's taking early bets on this?

“5.0 out of 5 stars A 'must read' for Pharma Execs who want to win

Reviewed in the United Kingdom on 21 December 2015

A 'must read' for all senior Pharma execs who want to turn around a troubled industry and regain some pride amongst the public.”

“An excellent read that does not require a technical understanding of the pharmaceutical industry.

Reviewed in the United Kingdom on 5 February 2016

Verified Purchase

Having spent more than 30 years working in the pharmaceutical industry I could relate to much of Hedley says in the book.



The book is very easy to read and follow and the expert opinion that it contains shows that it is not just Hedley's views that are being presented. Inevitably this is a bit of a campaigning book but it is campaign to is very necessary.



His suggested way forward is still very much work in progress but I was sufficiently inspired by the book to contact Hedley to offer my help with his campaign.



The only negative comment I have is that the diagrams are not as good as they could have been.”

There are more reviews on your Amazon site.

Would this book help you?

I think that possibly, it might. There is a mountain of misunderstanding and misinformation flying about alternative and social media. I’ve given up looking at it, because it is all doom and gloom:

bio-weapons

US and Dutch military

Labs in Ukraine

PREP Act

depopulation (Bill Gates is behind the injections, but for $$$ not to depop, his customer base will be gone).

Globalist billionaires

All this is out of our control, and completely wrong! When you know the real story, it all makes sense.

So, if you are a free subscriber with Kindle Unlimited, you can judge for yourself, at NO COST TO YOU. Then you can tell me what you think and if it helped, or if you think I’m wrong.

If you are a free subscriber, and want to know more without committing to a subscription, then the Kindle version is only a £Fiver in the UK….and you can tell me what you think and if it helped, or if I’m wrong.

There is a paperback too, which costs a £Tenner - remember, Christmas is coming :O)

You can tell your partner what you thought of the lovely, unexpected present…and if it helped.

The other bit of news is that yesterday I submitted the final manuscript to Wiley for my next book, out in the New Year:

That’s it for now, back again soon.

Cheers, Hedley

