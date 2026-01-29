Just posted this on LinkedIn

“Author Case Study and Observations



In early 2013, I was contacted by Dr Mark Bustard, Technical Director for Medicines at the previous HealthTech and Medicines KTN. He explained that no U.K. life sciences company had been successful in bid submissions to the first two rounds of the U.K.’s Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chain Initiative (AMSCI) [21]. He went on to say that the Office for Life Sciences was not happy with the previous two rounds of failed bids. The feedback they had received was that the bids were heavy on science but showed little understanding of the manufacturing supply chain. That was not a surprise to me!



Given my background, Dr Bustard asked if I would be open to a 4-day consultancy project to find a U.K.-based life sciences company that could fit the bill as a candidate to submit a bid for Round 3. The brief was to attend the launch meeting for Rounds 3 and 4, then use my extensive network in biopharmaceutical supply chain strategy and management to identify a target company and sign them up.



The launch meeting was held at The QEII Centre, the largest dedicated conference and exhibition space in central London. The Government account for this £120 million funding competition for manufacturing supply chain companies stated:



“AMSCI is a funding competition designed to improve the global competitiveness of U.K. advanced manufacturing supply chains. £120 million is available for rounds 3 and 4, and the competition is open to all organizations that are part of a manufacturing supply chain.”



On the day of the meeting, we sat on tables of eight people. As the day progressed, those around the table began to chat, as they did. On our table was Nick Rodgers, representing a low-carbon vehicle developer. Nick began to talk about the biotech industry. I was curious, as ever, so asked him how he knew about Biotech.



“I’m the Chairman of Oxford BioMedica,” he revealed [22].



The day ended with me being invited to visit the site to meet Oxford BioMedica’s Director of Manufacturing, James Christie.



Oxford BioMedica (OXB) had purchased a biologics manufacturing facility on the site, known as Harrow House. OXB was then, and still is, a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), providing scale-up solutions and commercial supply of viral vectors to pharmaceutical and biotech companies in the fast-growing cell and gene therapy field.



How Did It Turn Out?



Cutting to the chase, the bid was successful and OXB received the funding sought, see the Press Release below [23].



Oxford BioMedica Wins Significant Funding via a Competitive Award from UK Government’s Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chain Initiative.



Thank you Daniel Steenstra, Bethan Miles and Nick Rich for agreeing to work with me during this proud moment in my supply chain career. (link to book in the comments).

