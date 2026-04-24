INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Dee's avatar
Dee
1h

At first glance I thought the title of this post was BROOK JACKSON CALLS FOR FDA TO PHYSICALLY INJECT MANAGEMENT WITH PFIZER VACCINES. I think I like my title better.

Good luck to her.

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
20m

What's the point? Pfizer admitted their studies were faked in court!

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