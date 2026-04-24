[First published May 2022]

WHAT IS A SITE MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION (SMO)?

These are business organisations that provide clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organisations (CROs) developing and commercializing new medicines. Brook Jackson was hired by Ventavia, a SMO working on Pfizer’s clinical trials programme, as part of its leadership team. Inside Pharma reported on this previously:

WHY CALL FOR FDA TO TURN UP AT VENTAVIA’S SITES FOR THOROUGH INSPECTIONS?

Data integrity issues have been top of FDAs list of non-compliances for many years now:

What is Data Integrity?

Complete, consistent, and accurate data to assure patient safety and product quality. It demands that:

Complete, consistent, and accurate data should be attributable, legible, contemporaneously recorded, original or a ‘true copy’, and accurate (ALCOA).

Good Documentation Practices for Static and Dynamic Records.

Data integrity should be maintained throughout the data life cycle, including, but not limited to data creation, processing, archiving and disposition after record’s retention period.

In this interview with Inside Pharma, Jackson explains that she had reported multiple data integrity issues during her short time at Ventavia. No action was taken.

Subsequently, she reported her findings directly to FDA, and was heartened by a sympathetic conversation she had with an FDA employee.

Unfortunately, no action has been taken since.

Jackson’s concern now is that Ventavia has been selected to run further trials on Pfizer’s upcoming programme of new products.

ACTION IS REQUIRED ON PFIZER’S OVERSIGHT OF ITS CONTRACTORS

If this were an isolated incident, it could be contained to a single SMO not following the regulations, and the necessary corrective action taken. Job done.

However, there is potentially a much bigger problem here; a gigantic one in fact.

Is there a systemic issue where Pfizer is not meeting its legal obligations to maintain oversight of the entire supply chain, and all the companies working in it?

This previous post in Inside Pharma explains why this is so vitally important for patient safety.

This is the state of play at the moment.

To move forward, we need loud and powerful voices to start banging this drum on independent inspections across all facilities in the SARS-CoV-2 injection supply chain.

Why not pick up a drumstick and start whacking that skin?!!!