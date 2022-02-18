BROOK JOINS VENTAVIA

On September 7, 2020, Brook Jackson began her employment with Ventavia Research Group (“Ventavia”) as a Regional Director.

Ventavia is not owned by Pfizer. Pfizer had offloaded the clinical trial work onto what is known as a Contract Research Organisation (CRO).

CROs work on a fee-for-service basis, and they have grown like topsy over the last 30 or so years, covering all aspects of work relating to preclinical testing and trials in humans.

CROs quality of work varies greatly, and unfortunately for Brook, she had been recruited into one at the bottom of the pile.

HORRIFIC DOESN’T EVEN COME CLOSE

Describing what Brook discovered at Ventavia as ‘horrific’ doesn’t come close to it—the violations and malpractice was